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LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top, Punjab Kings Reeling

🕒 Updated: May 6, 2026 22:35:08 IST
✍️ Written by: Aditya Chauhan

SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Catch live cricket score, live match updates and ball-by-ball commentary of Sunrisers Hyderabad versus Punjab Kings match of IPL 2026 today match in Hyderabad here on NewsX. You can watch live streaming of SRH vs PBKS Live Score on OTT platform and mobile app Jio Hotstar.

SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image Credit: ANI
SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Shreyas Iyer Wins Toss as Punjab Kings Opt to Bowl vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium | Image Credit: ANI

SRH vs PBKS Live Score IPL 2026 Today Match Updates: LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Punjab Kings On Top, Sunrisers Hyderabad Reeling. Heinrich Klaasen (69) and Ishan Kishan (55) scored brilliant half-centuries to power Sunrisers Hyderabad to a mammoth total of 235/4 in 20 overs against Punjab Kings in the match no. 49 of IPL 2026 against the Punjab Kings at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Wednesday. Stay tuned for SRH vs PBKS live score, live score today, live cricket score, IPL live score, IPL 2026 live score, SRH vs PBKS live match updates, IPL 2026 live cricket updates, SRH vs PBKS live streaming, IPL live match streaming, key moments, and real-time coverage from this blockbuster SRH vs PBKS encounter here on NewsX. Punjab Kings batters will be under pressure to halt a worrying slide when they face a confident Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Indian Premier League at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Wednesday. Punjab, which had emerged as the team to beat with six wins on the trot, stumbled in the last two matches and both the defeats exposed frailties they would be keen to address swiftly.

Despite leading the standings with 13 points from nine games, the margin for error has narrowed considerably, with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Rajasthan Royals and Gujarat Titans all within touching distance, just a point behind. Punjab’s recent dip can largely be attributed to a loss of rhythm. Their explosive performances with the bat had covered up for an inconsistent bowling unit much of the season, but the cracks have now begun to show. 

Third-placed Sunrisers, meanwhile, will be eager to bounce back from a seven-wicket defeat to Kolkata Knight Riders that snapped their five-match winning streak. The loss also cost the Pat Cummins-led side a chance to move to the top of the table. Their batting, barring contributions from Travis Head and Ishan Kishan, failed to fire in that game. 

SRH vs PBKS Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Pat Cummins (C), Shivang Kumar, Harshal Patel, Eshan Malinga, Praful Hinge, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Gerald Coetzee, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Dilshan Madushanka, Krains Fuletra, Onkar Tarmale, RS Ambrish, Amit Kumar. 
Punjab Kings: Priyansh Arya, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Cooper Connolly, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Suryansh Shedge, Nehal Wadhera, Marco Jansen, Xavier Bartlett, Arshdeep Singh, Yuzvendra Chahal, Harpreet Brar, Vishnu Vinod, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Musheer Khan, Mitchell Owen, Ben Dwarshuis, Praveen Dubey, Lockie Ferguson, Shashank Singh, Yash Thakur, Azmatullah Omarzai, Harnoor Singh, Pyla Avinash, Vishal Nishad.

Live Updates

  • 22:34 (IST) 06 May 2026

    13 overs overs gone, Punjab Kings are now at 121/6 after 13 overs of play! PBKS have a huge target to chase as SRH continue to dominate the match. 

  • 20:53 (IST) 06 May 2026

    Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: Built Different- Heinrich Klaasen!

  • 21:45 (IST) 06 May 2026

    SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today: Chase Coming up Shortly From Hyderabad!

    Now comes the big challenge for PBKS. Yes, they have won all five matches while chasing this season, but history is heavily stacked against them tonight. Here’s a stunning stat: whenever SRH have crossed 220 in IPL history, they have NEVER lost the match.

  • 20:44 (IST) 06 May 2026

    IPL 2026 Live Score And Updates: Klassen-Kishan Put Punjab Kings to Sword!

    But that’s where things started falling apart for Punjab Kings in the field. Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen were both handed lifelines as PBKS dropped three catches and even missed a stumping opportunity. The duo made Punjab pay dearly for those mistakes. Both batters smashed superb fifties, with Klaasen staying unbeaten till the very end to power SRH to a daunting total. Nitish Kumar Reddy chipped in with another impactful cameo and continued his impressive ball-striking form this season. Despite the carnage, Chahal stood out with the ball for Punjab Kings and deserved far better support from his fielders tonight. ...

    Read Full Story
  • 20:29 (IST) 06 May 2026

    SRH vs PBKS Live Cricket Score: Ishan Kishan in Full Flow vs Punjab!

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LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top, Punjab Kings Reeling

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LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top, Punjab Kings Reeling
LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top, Punjab Kings Reeling
LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top, Punjab Kings Reeling
LIVE | SRH vs PBKS Live Score Today IPL 2026 Match Updates: Sunrisers Hyderabad On Top, Punjab Kings Reeling

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