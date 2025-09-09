Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody

Stock Market Live Update: So before we dive into the charts and bars of stock market today, let me give you some histroy.

Stock Market LIVE Updates

Discover five legendary investors who shaped stock market history with their smart strategies, big wins, and lasting influence.

1. Warren Buffett – Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” he became one of the richest people in the world by buying good companies at fair prices and holding them long-term.

2. Jesse Livermore – A famous trader from the early 1900s. He made millions by correctly predicting market crashes, especially in 1929.

3. Peter Lynch – Managed the Magellan Fund at Fidelity and gave investors big returns. He believed in investing in what you know.

4. George Soros – A hedge fund manager who made $1 billion in one day by betting against the British pound. He was known for smart global trades.

5. Benjamin Graham – Known as the father of value investing. He taught Warren Buffett and wrote books that still guide investors today.

These people changed how others think about and invest in the stock market.