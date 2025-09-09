LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka adiz donald trump AFG vs HKG GenZ Protest In Nepal Hockey himachal pradesh Abhinav Kashyap Communal Violence In Karnataka
LIVE TV
Live

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody

🕒 Updated: September 9, 2025 09:03:35 IST
✍️ Written by: Aishwarya Samant

Stock Market Live Update: So before we dive into the charts and bars of stock market today, let me give you some histroy.

Stock Market LIVE Updates
Stock Market LIVE Updates

Discover five legendary investors who shaped stock market history with their smart strategies, big wins, and lasting influence.

  • 1. Warren Buffett – Known as the “Oracle of Omaha,” he became one of the richest people in the world by buying good companies at fair prices and holding them long-term.
  • 2. Jesse Livermore – A famous trader from the early 1900s. He made millions by correctly predicting market crashes, especially in 1929.
  • 3. Peter Lynch – Managed the Magellan Fund at Fidelity and gave investors big returns. He believed in investing in what you know.
  • 4. George Soros – A hedge fund manager who made $1 billion in one day by betting against the British pound. He was known for smart global trades.
  • 5. Benjamin Graham – Known as the father of value investing. He taught Warren Buffett and wrote books that still guide investors today.

These people changed how others think about and invest in the stock market.

LET’S START!!
Stock Market Live Update: GIFT Nifty signals a flat to weak start for Indian markets. Early gains faded, turning sentiment cautious. Markets may open steady but could face pressure amid global uncertainty and mixed cues.

Live Updates

  • 08:58 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Update: Sensex Today | GIFT Nifty Indicates Flat to Weak Start

    GIFT Nifty trends point to a flat to mildly positive opening for Indian markets on Tuesday. As of 7:30 AM, the index was up 38 points or 0.15%, trading near 24,938.50, hinting at a stable start. However, by 8:57 AM, the tone turned cautious, with GIFT Nifty slipping to 24,958.00, down 1.50 points.

    The early optimism faded quickly, suggesting weak investor sentiment ahead of key domestic and global triggers. Overall, markets may open flat, but rising uncertainty and lack of strong cues could lead to a negative bias during the session.

  • 08:46 (IST) 09 Sep 2025

    Stock Market Live Update: Markets On Monday | Markets End Flat Amid Volatility; Auto, PSU Banks Lead Gains

    Indian stock markets closed flat in a highly volatile session on Monday, September 9. The Sensex ended 76.54 points higher at 80,787.30 (up 0.09%), while the Nifty gained 32.15 points to settle at 24,773.15 (up 0.13%). Despite positive intraday momentum, indices failed to sustain gains as selling pressure emerged in select sectors.

    Midcap and smallcap indices outperformed, each rising 0.5%, reflecting continued investor interest in broader markets.

    Top gainers on the Nifty included Tata Motors, JSW Steel, Eicher Motors, M&M, and Bajaj Auto, with the Auto index surging 3.3%, leading the sectoral performance. Other sectors like PSU Bank, Oil & Gas, Metal, and Realty rose between 0.5–1%.

    On the flip side, IT stocks underperformed, with the IT index falling 0.75%. Major losers included Trent, SBI Life Insurance, Asian Paints, TCS, and Tech Mahindra.

    Overall, the market remained rangebound with stock-specific action amid mixed global cues.

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody
Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody
Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody
Stock Market LIVE Update: Sensex And Nifty Are Set To Open On A Flat Note, The Market Will Stay Moody

QUICK LINKS