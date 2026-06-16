Weather Today (16 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Rain, Strong Winds In Delhi; Wet Conditions Likely To Persist For Next Two Days

Weather Today (16 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Rain, Strong Winds In Delhi; Wet Conditions Likely To Persist For Next 2 Days (Image Credits: ANI)

Residents of Delhi received relief from the heat on Monday as several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The weather turned dramatic during the afternoon, with squally winds sweeping across the capital. At Palam, wind speeds touched 93 kmph, while pre-evening showers brought a noticeable change in conditions.

The rain spell, which lasted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, increased moisture levels across the city and helped cool temperatures temporarily. Among Delhi’s weather stations, the Ridge observatory recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.8 degrees Celsius.

Cyclonic Circulation Triggered Rainfall Activity

According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, the rainfall was caused by a cyclonic circulation system positioned over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining regions.

He explained that moisture-bearing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea played a key role in supporting the weather system. The combination of abundant moisture and cyclonic activity resulted in rain across parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.

Weather Activity To Continue For 2 More Days

Palawat said similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next two days, although the intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease gradually.

He added that moisture remaining in the atmosphere will prevent any sharp rise in temperatures during this period. However, temperatures are expected to climb again once the current weather system weakens.

Thunderstorms & Rain Forecast Today

The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall for Tuesday. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 38 degrees Celsius.

The forecast suggests that Delhi residents could continue to experience intermittent rain and cloudy conditions before hotter weather returns later in the week.