Weather Today (16 June, 2026) LIVE Updates: Rain, Strong Winds In Delhi; Wet Conditions Likely To Persist For Next Two Days
Residents of Delhi received relief from the heat on Monday as several parts of the city witnessed light to moderate rainfall accompanied by strong winds. The weather turned dramatic during the afternoon, with squally winds sweeping across the capital. At Palam, wind speeds touched 93 kmph, while pre-evening showers brought a noticeable change in conditions.
The rain spell, which lasted between 2:30 pm and 5:30 pm, increased moisture levels across the city and helped cool temperatures temporarily. Among Delhi’s weather stations, the Ridge observatory recorded the highest maximum temperature at 38.8 degrees Celsius.
According to Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather, the rainfall was caused by a cyclonic circulation system positioned over Punjab, Haryana and adjoining regions.
He explained that moisture-bearing southwesterly winds from the Arabian Sea played a key role in supporting the weather system. The combination of abundant moisture and cyclonic activity resulted in rain across parts of Punjab, Haryana and Delhi.
Palawat said similar weather conditions are expected to persist over the next two days, although the intensity of rainfall is likely to decrease gradually.
He added that moisture remaining in the atmosphere will prevent any sharp rise in temperatures during this period. However, temperatures are expected to climb again once the current weather system weakens.
The India Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by rainfall for Tuesday. The minimum temperature is expected to remain around 27 degrees Celsius, while the maximum temperature may reach 38 degrees Celsius.
The forecast suggests that Delhi residents could continue to experience intermittent rain and cloudy conditions before hotter weather returns later in the week.
India Weather Today (16 June, 2026) Live Updates: A fresh western disturbance over the Himalayas, coupled with moisture-laden monsoon winds, brought light to moderate rainfall over several parts of northwest India on Monday, while strong winds blew over vast stretches of Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan, triggering dust storms. Squally winds blew over parts of the capital as light to moderate rainfall brought some respite from the heat.The maximum wind speed was logged at 93 kmph in the afternoon, while a brief spell of rain between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm added to the moisture load. Palam recorded 9.0 mm of rainfall...
India Weather Today (16 June, 2026) Live Updates: Thunderstorm and rainfall are likely in parts of Rajasthan this week under the influence of a western disturbance, the weather officer said on Monday. According to the MeT, parts of Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer, Kota and Jodhpur divisions are expected to witness rainfall over the next few days, accompanied by strong winds at 60 to 70 kmph.
During the 24 hours till Monday morning, several places in the state experienced thunderstorms and light to moderate rainfall. Khanpur in Jhalawar district recorded the highest rainfall at 51 mm.
India Weather Today (16 June, 2026) Live Updates: Residents across Delhi-NCR woke up to a refreshing Monday morning as light rain showers swept through several parts of the region, including areas around the Indira Gandhi International Airport. The rainfall brought temporary relief from the humid conditions that had prevailed over the past few days.According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), more rainfall activity is likely during the day, with thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds expected in the afternoon and evening. The weather department has forecast very light to light rain accompanied by strong surface winds, which could provide further respite...