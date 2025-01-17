Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
search
Friday, January 17, 2025
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Empowering Small Businesses And Local Artisans

Mahakumbh 2025 is transforming small businesses, giving artisans and local vendors a platform to showcase their work on a massive scale.

How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Empowering Small Businesses And Local Artisans

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is not only a spiritual spectacle but also a thriving economic event that is transforming the lives of countless small businesses and local artisans. With over 400 million visitors expected, the economic activity generated during the Maha Kumbh is projected to be worth an astounding Rs 2-3 lakh crore, providing unprecedented opportunities for local vendors, small enterprises, and artisans.

Local artisans are already gearing up to meet the surge in demand for culturally significant products like handicrafts, religious items, and souvenirs. The retail sector has become a lifeline for these small businesses, with many anticipating a boom. Harish Khatri, MD of India Assist, highlighted the vital role local businesses will play in making the Mahakumbh experience unique for millions of visitors. Street vendors, small shop owners, and craftspeople will showcase their work to a global audience, fueling the region’s economic engine.

Moreover, businesses like EaseMyTrip are catering to the increased demand for travel and accommodation, offering tailored packages that ensure a stress-free experience for pilgrims. Sandeep Singh, Founder of Rubystone Hospitality, pointed out the expansive hospitality industry boom, with local residents offering paying guest accommodations, and temporary shelters expanding the accommodation options.

This massive event also creates jobs, with preparations already providing employment to 45,000 families. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to thrive, while eco-friendly initiatives ensure minimal environmental impact.

Mahakumbh 2025 is proving that when faith meets commerce, it can help uplift entire communities, empowering small businesses to flourish and ensuring a lasting impact for years to come.

ALSO READ: Maha Kumbh 2025: UP Government Says About 47 Crore Devotees Take a Holy Dip in Six Days

Filed under

Mahakumbh 2025 Mahakumbh Economy

Advertisement

Also Read

Watch, IITian Baba Calls Lord Shiva Inside Him In A Interview With NewsX, Says ‘I can call anyone

Watch, IITian Baba Calls Lord Shiva Inside Him In A Interview With NewsX, Says ‘I...

Why Is US Banning Tiktok?

Why Is US Banning Tiktok?

Will TikTok Stop Working In U.S. On January 19?

Will TikTok Stop Working In U.S. On January 19?

TikTok Ban In US Likely To Take Effect This Weekend As Supeme Court Rejects Appeal

TikTok Ban In US Likely To Take Effect This Weekend As Supeme Court Rejects Appeal

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

Entertainment

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

TV Actor Aman Jaiswal, Star Of Dhartiputra Nandini, Dies In Tragic Road Accident

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

‘Maybe I’m Not In It’, R Madhavan Spills The Beans On ‘Tanu Weds Manu 3’

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Saif Ali Khan Stabbing Case: Attacker Changed Clothes To Mislead Police

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep Calm!

Allu Arjun Reloads Pushpa 2 With 20 Minutes of New Action – Fans Can’t Keep

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Union Minister Athawale Condemns Attack On Saif Ali Khan, Assures Action And Safety Measures

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Reusing Leftover Onions From One Plate To Another! Viral Video Leaves Netizens In Shock

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Work Smarter, Live Healthier: Office Lifestyle Hacks You Must Need To Try

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

Discover Bhapiya: A Hidden Gem of Sheherwali Cuisine

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

How To Stay Fit While Working A Desk Job: 6 Easy Tips

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Top 8 Bedtime Beverages For Better Sleep

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox