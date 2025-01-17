How Mahakumbh 2025 Is Empowering Small Businesses And Local Artisans

The Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj is not only a spiritual spectacle but also a thriving economic event that is transforming the lives of countless small businesses and local artisans. With over 400 million visitors expected, the economic activity generated during the Maha Kumbh is projected to be worth an astounding Rs 2-3 lakh crore, providing unprecedented opportunities for local vendors, small enterprises, and artisans.

Local artisans are already gearing up to meet the surge in demand for culturally significant products like handicrafts, religious items, and souvenirs. The retail sector has become a lifeline for these small businesses, with many anticipating a boom. Harish Khatri, MD of India Assist, highlighted the vital role local businesses will play in making the Mahakumbh experience unique for millions of visitors. Street vendors, small shop owners, and craftspeople will showcase their work to a global audience, fueling the region’s economic engine.

Moreover, businesses like EaseMyTrip are catering to the increased demand for travel and accommodation, offering tailored packages that ensure a stress-free experience for pilgrims. Sandeep Singh, Founder of Rubystone Hospitality, pointed out the expansive hospitality industry boom, with local residents offering paying guest accommodations, and temporary shelters expanding the accommodation options.

This massive event also creates jobs, with preparations already providing employment to 45,000 families. Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) are expected to thrive, while eco-friendly initiatives ensure minimal environmental impact.

Mahakumbh 2025 is proving that when faith meets commerce, it can help uplift entire communities, empowering small businesses to flourish and ensuring a lasting impact for years to come.

