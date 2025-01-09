Is Lisa Kudrow ‘Breaking Up’ With Husband Michel Stern? Her ‘Not A Romance’ Comment Sparks Speculations

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she mentioned how their marriage ‘is not a romance’, this made fans speculate of their divorce.

Lisa Kudrow, most known for her role as Phoebe Buffay on Friends, opened up about her marriage to French advertising executive Michel Stern in a recent interview ahead of their 30th wedding anniversary in May 2025.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, she mentioned how their marriage ‘is not a romance’, this made fans speculate of their divorce.

However these are only rumours, nothing around Divorce has been confirmed yet.

Here’s what she said

“This is 2025, it’ll be 30 years. It’s not a romance. It’s even more than a family member,” the 61-year-old actress shared. She elaborated, “It’s the most intimate relationship you can have. It’s different from kids, but by 30 years…I’m not going anywhere! No way!”

In previous interviews, she admitted to being instantly drawn to Stern when they first met in the 1980s, though he was dating her roommate at the time. “I saw him and thought, ‘Well, he’s the perfect man, and it’s all ruined because now they’re together,’” she once said.

In a 2014 interview with Glamour, Kudrow revealed, “We’re not promising to love each other forever, but we are promising to work on whatever problems come up. Love takes another shape after you have a history together.” She also emphasized respecting each other’s independence, noting that Stern enjoys solo trips, while she prefers to stay home.

About Lisa Kudrow and Michel Stern

Kudrow and Stern, 67, married in 1995 and share a 26-year-old son, Julian Murray Stern. Despite their private lifestyle, Kudrow has occasionally opened up about their unique bond.

The pair’s lowkey profile to their relationship has only fueled curiosity amid Kudrow’s recent comments.

