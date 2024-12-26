Mahakumbh 2025: Land Allocation Nears Completion As Preparations Gain Momentum

The Mela Administration reports that land has already been distributed to 4,268 organizations.

In Prayagraj, preparations are well underway for the grand assembly of Sanatan Dharma, Maha Kumbh 2025.

The process of allocating land for the construction of camps is almost complete, and it is anticipated to accommodate 8,000 to 10,000 organizations from all over the nation.

The Mela Administration reports that land has already been distributed to 4,268 organizations, with the remaining distributions anticipated to be finished by December 31, 2024.

This includes funds given to recently established organizations and the Prayagwal community, whose plots were first distributed on December 12.

Land Distribution Details

Various prominent groups and sects have already been allotted their designated plots:

19 Akharas: Allocated plots for their camps.

Mahamandaleshwars: 460 plots.

Khalsa Sect: 750 plots.

Dandiwada: 203 plots.

Acharyawada: 300 plots.

Khakachowk: 300 plots.

Other Organizations: 1,766 plots.

Additionally, 450 plots have been allocated to the Prayagwal community, with the process continuing until the end of December. New organizations started receiving their land from December 16, which will also be completed by the same deadline.

Rapid Development in the Mela Area

The designated land areas are being prepared for campsites, with organizations already setting up tents and decorations according to their traditions. In the Jhunsi area, the Akharas have begun constructing their camps. Infrastructure developments, including roads, lighting, signage, and basic amenities, are progressing swiftly.

The Mela Administration has confirmed that all preparatory work, including land allocation, tent installation, and decorations, will be completed by January 1, 2024.

Mahakumbh 2025 is expected to attract millions of devotees from India and abroad.

