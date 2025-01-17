Watch, IITian Baba Calls Lord Shiva Inside Him In A Interview With NewsX, Says ‘I can call anyone

Although Abhay’s summoning was intangible to the casual observer, his words resonated with an undeniable gravity. “Life changes when you manifest your deepest beliefs. Your mind becomes what you worship, and slowly, you transform into it,” he explained.

In a world dominated by trolls, memes, and fleeting social media fame, one personality stands out—Abhay, an IITian turned spiritual baba. Recently, during an interview with NewsX that traversed the philosophical, the spiritual, and the downright sensational, Abhay revealed a moment that has since gone viral: the time he claimed to summon Lord Shiva within himself.

The session began with the interviewer addressing the elephant in the room: Abhay’s rising notoriety across social media platforms. “Abhay, you’re being heavily trolled these days. Say whatever is in your heart today. Isn’t trolling necessary to become famous among Gen Z?” they asked.

“Yes, trolling and all these things are a part of it,” Abhay replied with calm conviction. “My main job is to pass on knowledge, right? Now, to achieve that, if I have to put on a circus act or act like a clown, whatever performance is required, I’ll do it. That’s what detachment is—you’re not concerned about how your story is being written; you’re focused on the impact you’re creating.”

Amid the philosophical musings, Abhay described his mission in life. He emphasized timeless principles: the pursuit of truth, the divine role of women in society, and the importance of remaining steadfast in one’s purpose despite external distractions. “Where women lead, divinity resides,” he said, highlighting their creative and nurturing power.

However, it was when the conversation turned toward the spiritual that things took a fascinating turn. When asked if he could summon any deity, Abhay confidently stated, “Yes, I can call anyone. Tell me the name of the deity you want to see.” The intrigued interviewer challenged him to summon none other than Mahadev, Lord Shiva.

Abhay’s demeanor shifted. With an almost meditative calm, he explained, “Mahadev will answer. The thoughts, expressions, and everything will reflect Mahadev’s presence. Ask your question, and the answer will reveal itself.” The room grew silent, with an air of anticipation.

Abhay Summons Lord Shiva

Although Abhay’s summoning was intangible to the casual observer, his words resonated with an undeniable gravity. “Life changes when you manifest your deepest beliefs. Your mind becomes what you worship, and slowly, you transform into it,” he explained. For Abhay, calling upon Lord Shiva wasn’t just a performance; it was a demonstration of his deeply held philosophy: the idea that divinity resides within us all, waiting to be awakened through faith and focus.

This moment of invoking Lord Shiva was emblematic of Abhay’s larger journey. From his days as an IITian to becoming a spiritual figure trolled across platforms, Abhay has embraced every challenge and controversy with poise. His mantra? Living in the present. “I have no future plans,” he declared. “Living in the present is what spirituality is about.”

For those skeptical of Abhay’s claims, his response was simple: “Truth is the ultimate goal. ‘Satyam Shivam Sundaram.’ Seek the truth, and you’ll find your path. Like climbing a mountain, each person has their own route to the summit.”

As the interview concluded, one thing was clear: Abhay’s unique blend of intellect, spirituality, and showmanship had captured the attention of millions. Whether or not one believes in his ability to channel Lord Shiva, his message of self-discovery and inner divinity leaves a lasting impression.

