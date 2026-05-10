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Home > Middle east > UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds

UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds

Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will probably be really warm tomorrow. The nights will be humid. The skies will be partly cloudy. There might be winds in some places. People who forecast the weather say it could get a dusty sometimes.. Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah might see some rain, in the northern and eastern parts of the United Arab Emirates but only a little and not everywhere.

UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds

Published By: Ishika Rawat
Published: Sun 2026-05-10 18:12 IST

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UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds

Residents across Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah will see cloudy skies tomorrow. The weather will be humid. There will be strong winds at times. This is what the UAEs National Centre of Meteorology says. The temperature will be warm in the afternoon.. At night and early in the morning it will be humid in coastal and internal areas. There is a chance of rainfall in the north and east. However there will not be any storms in the main cities. Motorists need to be careful when driving early in the morning. The roads may be dusty. It may be hard to see.

Dubai Weather Tomorrow

The temperature in Dubai will be 28°C to 29°C during the day. It will be humid after sunset. The National Centre of Meteorology says it will be partly cloudy with light to winds.

People living in areas will feel the humidity at night and early in the morning. The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf.

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Abu Dhabi Forecast: Warm Day Cooler Morning

Abu Dhabi will be warm tomorrow with temperatures around 29°C to 30°C. It will be cooler in the morning with temperatures around 20°C in some areas.

There will be northwesterly to winds at times. It will be humid at night. There may be mist in some areas.

Sharjah Weather Conditions

Sharjah will have weather. The temperature will be around 28°C in the afternoon. Cooler at night.

There may be clouds in the north. There is a chance of isolated rainfall in the east. The winds may pick up in the evening. Cause dusty conditions.

Rain Chances and Wind Advisory

The National Centre of Meteorology says there may be scattered clouds in the east and north. There is a chance of rainfall in some areas. The winds will be light to moderate. May strengthen at times.

Motorists need to be careful when driving in areas with dust. They should be careful during early morning travel hours.

Sea Conditions Across UAE

The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf. Slight to moderate in the Oman Sea. Fishermen and boat operators should check the weather forecast.

What Residents Should Expect

Residents should expect temperatures during the day. It will be humid at night and early in the morning. The skies will be partly cloudy with dusty conditions.

There is a chance of isolated rainfall in the east and north. The winds will be moderate in desert areas. Residents should follow the updates, from the National Centre of Meteorology for any weather changes or advisories.

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Tags: abu dhabi weatherdubai newsdubai weathersharjah weatheruae climateuae forecastuae rain updateuae weather

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UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds

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UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds
UAE Weather Update Tomorrow: Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah to See Humid Conditions, Cloud Cover and Strong Winds
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