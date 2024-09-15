All Doctors To Have Unique IDs; NMC Starts Registration Soon

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has launched the registration process for all eligible MBBS doctors in India on a newly introduced portal, which will assign each medical practitioner a unique ID.

This National Medical Register (NMR) serves as a dynamic, central database of registered doctors, whose identities will be verified using their Aadhaar IDs.

“The NMR is now open for immediate registration of Registered Medical Practitioners (RMPs),” said Dr. B. Srinivas, Secretary of the NMC.

MBBS doctors listed on the Indian Medical Register (IMR) are required to re-register on the NMR, as per a recent public notice by the NMC. The notice also highlighted that medical colleges, state medical councils (SMCs), and other institutions are interconnected on this portal.

Some of the information will be accessible to the public, while other details will be available only to specific entities like the Ethics & Medical Registration Board (EMRB), SMCs, the National Board of Examinations (NBE), medical institutions, and RMPs based on their needs.

To begin the registration, doctors need their Aadhaar ID, a digital copy of their MBBS degree certificate, and their initial registration certificate from the State Medical Council or Medical Council of India. Additional details, such as registration and qualification credentials, can be manually entered.

The application is automatically sent to the respective SMC for verification and forwarded to the relevant medical college or institution for further review. Once the verification process is complete, the NMC issues a unique NMR ID. During registration, doctors also have the option to join the Healthcare Provider Registry, integrating them into the broader digital healthcare ecosystem.

The portal offers several functionalities, including adding qualifications, tracking applications, suspending licenses, and issuing NMR ID cards and digital doctor certificates.

Currently, only MBBS registrations are available, but the option to add additional qualifications will be introduced soon, according to the NMC.

An official highlighted the importance of the NMR, stating that it would provide comprehensive data on over 13 lakh doctors, including those who have left the country, lost their licenses, or passed away—information that was previously unavailable.

The National Medical Register portal was inaugurated by Union Health Minister J. P. Nadda on August 23, who noted that this initiative would strengthen India’s digital healthcare system and improve the quality of healthcare services.

Under Section 31 of the NMC Act, 2019, the NMC’s Ethics & Medical Registration Board is responsible for maintaining this national register in electronic form, which will contain the name, address, and all recognized qualifications of licensed medical practitioners.

