Wednesday, August 28, 2024

‘Bill Within 10 Days To Ensure Capital Punishment For Rapists’: CM Mamata Banerjee

"Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, "Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists."

Amid the escalating violence in Kolkata against the devastating rape and murder case of a trainee doctor, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said, “Next week, we will call an Assembly session and pass a Bill within 10 days to ensure capital punishment for rapists. We will send this Bill to the Governor. If he doesn’t pass, we will sit outside Raj Bhavan. This Bill must be passed and he cannot evade accountability this time.”

The student wing of TMC , Abhishek Banerjee at the 27th Foundation Day of West Bengal Trinamool Chhatra Parishad said,  “We oppose the 12-hour ‘Bengal Bandh’ called by BJP.” “If a time-bound legislation pertaining to the crimes against women is not passed by the Centre in the next 3-4 months, then Trinamool Congress will hold a big movement in Delhi.”

Also Read:  BJP Leader Priyangu Pandey Attacked, Locket Chatterjee Detained

Tags:

Bill For Rapist Capital Punishment mamata banerjee
