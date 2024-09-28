Home
Saturday, September 28, 2024
BJP In Alliance With AJSU ,JD(U )For Jharkhand Polls: Himanta

Sarma, who has taken on the role of co-in-charge for the Jharkhand elections for the BJP, shared that the seat-sharing agreement between the parties is nearly finalized.

BJP In Alliance With AJSU ,JD(U )For Jharkhand Polls: Himanta

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to contest the upcoming assembly elections in Jharkhand in partnership with its National Democratic Alliance (NDA) allies, the AJSU Party and Janata Dal (United). This announcement was made by Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday, emphasizing the collaborative effort to strengthen their electoral position in the state.

Sarma, who has taken on the role of co-in-charge for the Jharkhand elections for the BJP, shared that the seat-sharing agreement between the parties is nearly finalized. “The BJP will contest the Jharkhand elections in alliance with the AJSU Party and JD(U). We have completed discussions on the distribution of 99 percent of the seats,” he noted during a press briefing in Ranchi. He added that discussions are ongoing for the remaining one or two seats, indicating that the parties are keen to ensure a united front as they approach the elections.

MUST READ: Bihar Is On Alert As IMD Warns Of Heavy Rain, Flash Flood

He further clarified that a formal announcement detailing the alliance and the final seat-sharing arrangement will be made after the ‘Pitri Paksha’ period, which ends on October 2. This suggests a strategic approach to timing, possibly aimed at maximizing visibility and media attention for the coalition’s plans.

The elections for the 81-member Jharkhand assembly are scheduled for later this year, making this alliance critical as the BJP seeks to consolidate its power and counter the influence of opposition parties in the state. By teaming up with established local parties like the AJSU and JD(U), the BJP aims to leverage their regional strengths and voter bases to enhance its electoral chances.

This collaboration reflects the BJP’s broader strategy of forging alliances to present a united front against opposition parties, particularly in states where it faces significant challenges. As the political landscape in Jharkhand continues to evolve, the focus will be on how effectively these parties can work together to campaign and engage with voters in the lead-up to the elections.

ALSO READ:Terror Threat In Mumbai: City On High Alert, High Security On Religious Sites

