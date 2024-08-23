CBI Secures Sanction To Prosecute Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal In Delhi Excise Policy Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has obtained official approval to prosecute Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and AAP MLA Durgesh Pathak in connection with the Delhi excise policy case. The sanction was confirmed in a recent submission before Delhi’s special judge, Kaveri Baweja.

Key Developments and Legal Proceedings

Kejriwal, currently in judicial custody, will have his detention reviewed on August 27, the date set for the next hearing in the case. On August 12, the court had granted the CBI 15 days to secure the necessary sanctions for prosecuting Kejriwal and Pathak.

In parallel, the Supreme Court has postponed hearing Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and his challenge to the CBI’s arrest until September 5. The court, consisting of Justices Surya Kant and Ujjal Bhuyan, allowed the CBI additional time to file its counter affidavit and granted Kejriwal two days to respond.

Kejriwal’s legal team, led by counsel Abhishek Singhvi, noted that the counter affidavit was only partially filed and received late on August 22. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju indicated that the remaining counter affidavit would be submitted within a week. The Supreme Court’s decision to defer further hearings will allow both parties time to present their arguments.

Background and Recent Court Decisions

Kejriwal had previously sought interim bail, which was denied by the Supreme Court on August 14. The court also requested a response from the CBI regarding Kejriwal’s arrest, which occurred on June 26. The Delhi High Court had earlier upheld the legality of Kejriwal’s arrest on August 5, emphasizing the CBI’s demonstrated concerns about potential witness tampering.

The ongoing case continues to draw significant attention as it unfolds, with Kejriwal facing serious allegations related to corruption in the Delhi excise policy.