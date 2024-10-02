Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Wednesday, October 2, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

IAF will celebrate its 92nd anniversary with an exciting air adventure show at Chennai Marina Airfield, Tamil Nadu.

Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

On October 6, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 92nd anniversary with an exciting air adventure show at Chennai Marina Airfield, Tamil Nadu. The event, themed “Indian Air Force-Capability, Strength, Reliance,” aims to highlight the IAF’s commitment to protecting the nation’s airspace.

Event Details

Starting at 11 AM at Marina Beach, the air show promises a thrilling display featuring 72 aircraft performing impressive aerobatic maneuvers. Following a successful event in Prayagraj that attracted large crowds, this show is expected to draw significant attention as well.

Thrilling Performances

The event will showcase several elite aerial teams:

  • Akash Ganga: This elite sky-diving team will execute stunning free-fall stunts, demonstrating their precision and creating captivating patterns in the sky.
  • Suryakiran Aerobatic Team: Known for their intricate formations and daring aerial displays, the Suryakiran team is set to leave the audience amazed.
  • Sarang Helicopter Display Team: Using Dhruv helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Sarang team will highlight the agility and impressive capabilities of these helicopters.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Honors K. Kamaraj On Death Anniversary

The show will feature a range of remarkable aircraft, demonstrating the excellence of the IAF:

  • Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas
    • Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)
    • Type: Single-engine, multirole fighter
    • First Flight: January 4, 2001
    • Features: Delta wing design, fly-by-wire control system, advanced avionics
    • Production: Over 50 units, with plans for 324 aircraft.
  • Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prashant
    • Manufacturer: HAL
    • Type: Multi-role light attack helicopter
    • First Flight: March 29, 2010
    • Features: High-altitude capability, advanced avionics
  • Classic Aircraft: Dakota
    • Manufacturer: Douglas Airlines
    • Type: Military transport aircraft
    • Legacy: Known for its reliability during World War II.
  • Harvard
    • Manufacturer: North American Aviation
    • Type: Advanced training aircraft
    • Legacy: Played a crucial role in training numerous pilots during World War II.

The Chennai Air Show promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the skill and innovation of the Indian Air Force. With thrilling performances from top flight teams and an impressive array of aircraft, this celebration of 92 years of service is not to be missed. Join us at Marina Beach on October 6 for an exciting aerial adventure!

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case

Filed under

2024 Air Show Air Force event Air show tickets Aircraft displays Chennai Air Show

Also Read

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe | WATCH

K’nataka CM Siddaramaiah Makes A Party Worker Holding India Flag To Remove His Shoe |...

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

MEA Reacts To Iran-Israel Conflict, Says ‘Deeply concerned’

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Israel Likely To Attack Iran’s Oil Network After Tehran’s Missile Attack

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Misusing Officials

Kumaraswamy Accuses Karnataka Govt Of Misusing Officials

Entertainment

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

‘Thalapathy 69’: Pooja Hegde joins Thalapathy Vijay And Bobby Deol

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

What Made Daniel Day-Lewis Come Out Of Retirement After Seven Years?

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

New Accusations Reveal Diddy Sexually Assaulted A Nine-Year-Old, Drugged Victims With Horse Tranquilizer

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded | NewsX Exclusive

Coldplay Concert Ticket Scam: Were Bots Used To Manipulate Online Prices? | Everything Decoded |

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling Days Of Career

‘There Was No Food To Eat, No Place To Sleep…’: Mithun Chakraborty Shares His Struggling

Lifestyle

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Travel Smart: How to Safeguard Your Cabin Baggage

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox