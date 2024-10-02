Chennai Air Show 2024:Timing And Key Attractions

On October 6, the Indian Air Force (IAF) will celebrate its 92nd anniversary with an exciting air adventure show at Chennai Marina Airfield, Tamil Nadu. The event, themed “Indian Air Force-Capability, Strength, Reliance,” aims to highlight the IAF’s commitment to protecting the nation’s airspace.

Event Details

Starting at 11 AM at Marina Beach, the air show promises a thrilling display featuring 72 aircraft performing impressive aerobatic maneuvers. Following a successful event in Prayagraj that attracted large crowds, this show is expected to draw significant attention as well.

Thrilling Performances

The event will showcase several elite aerial teams:

Akash Ganga: This elite sky-diving team will execute stunning free-fall stunts, demonstrating their precision and creating captivating patterns in the sky.

This elite sky-diving team will execute stunning free-fall stunts, demonstrating their precision and creating captivating patterns in the sky. Suryakiran Aerobatic Team: Known for their intricate formations and daring aerial displays, the Suryakiran team is set to leave the audience amazed.

Known for their intricate formations and daring aerial displays, the Suryakiran team is set to leave the audience amazed. Sarang Helicopter Display Team: Using Dhruv helicopters from Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL), the Sarang team will highlight the agility and impressive capabilities of these helicopters.

MUST READ: Rahul Gandhi Honors K. Kamaraj On Death Anniversary

The show will feature a range of remarkable aircraft, demonstrating the excellence of the IAF:

Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas Manufacturer: Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Type: Single-engine, multirole fighter First Flight: January 4, 2001 Features: Delta wing design, fly-by-wire control system, advanced avionics Production: Over 50 units, with plans for 324 aircraft.

Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) Prashant Manufacturer: HAL Type: Multi-role light attack helicopter First Flight: March 29, 2010 Features: High-altitude capability, advanced avionics

Classic Aircraft: Dakota Manufacturer: Douglas Airlines Type: Military transport aircraft Legacy: Known for its reliability during World War II.

Harvard Manufacturer: North American Aviation Type: Advanced training aircraft Legacy: Played a crucial role in training numerous pilots during World War II.



The Chennai Air Show promises to be an unforgettable experience, showcasing the skill and innovation of the Indian Air Force. With thrilling performances from top flight teams and an impressive array of aircraft, this celebration of 92 years of service is not to be missed. Join us at Marina Beach on October 6 for an exciting aerial adventure!

ALSO READ: NGT Calls For Accountability In Southern Ridge Encroachment Case