Delhi Enforced Full Firecracker Ban Until January 2025 To Combat Pollution

As festive season is around the corner, Delhi has reinstated a "complete ban" on the production, sale, and use of all types of firecrackers, including online sales, to curb pollution. 

This ban, which is effective immediately, will be in force until January 1, 2025.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced the decision, underscoring the urgent need to address the city’s worsening air quality, especially during the winter months. Rai pointed out that firecracker use during this period significantly worsens pollution levels and negatively impacts public health.

To enforce this ban effectively, the Delhi government has developed a joint action plan with the Delhi Police, Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC), and the Revenue Department. This coordinated effort aims to strictly monitor and implement the ban throughout the capital.

Moreover, Rai also assured that the advance notice of the ban is intended to help traders and dealers avoid financial losses. “We aim to mitigate economic impact on businesses by imposing this ban early, giving them sufficient time to adapt.”

Meanwhile, in order to effectively combat pollution, Rai announced that the Delhi government is preparing a comprehensive winter action plan, which includes 21 key measures to combat pollution. This plan will be supported by a series of upcoming campaigns encouraging residents to actively participate in pollution reduction efforts.

