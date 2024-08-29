FIR Filed Against CPI(M) MLA Mukesh And Actor Jayasurya Following Sexual Assault Allegations by Actor Minu Muneer

A First Information Report (FIR) has been lodged against CPI(M) MLA and actor Mukesh, alongside popular actor Jayasurya, following a complaint by Malayalam actor Minu Muneer. Muneer has accused them of sexual and verbal assault, adding further fuel to the ongoing discourse around misconduct within the Malayalam film industry.

Complaint Filed Against Seven Individuals, FIR Registered

Minu Muneer’s complaint, filed earlier this week, names seven individuals, including Mukesh, Jayasurya, and actor Edavela Babu. Kerala Police confirmed that an FIR has been registered encompassing all the allegations mentioned in her complaint. Specifically, the FIR against Jayasurya has been filed under Section 354 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which deals with acts intended to outrage a woman’s modesty.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been actively pursuing the case and recorded Muneer’s statements until late last night. Her complaint was filed on Tuesday, a day after she made a public accusation via a Facebook post, in which she claimed she had been verbally and physically abused by those in the industry, a situation that she said forced her to quit Malayalam cinema. Muneer alleges that some of the accused were involved in sexual harassment while others subjected her to verbal assault.

READ MORE: India Calls For Speedy Reforms In UN Security Council Discussions

Mukesh Responds to Allegations, Calls for Inquiry

Responding to the allegations, Mukesh called for a “fair and transparent inquiry” to establish the facts. He also alleged that Muneer had previously sought financial help from him and subsequently tried to blackmail him.

“In response to the allegations raised against me and other film industry colleagues, I welcome the ongoing investigations. A fair and transparent inquiry is crucial to uncover the truth behind the accusations being discussed in the public domain,” Mukesh stated.

Backdrop of Hema Committee Report on Industry Exploitation

The controversy follows the release of the Justice Hema Committee report, which exposed several instances of exploitation and harassment in the Malayalam film industry. The report has already sparked a series of demands for reforms, and Muneer’s complaint adds further pressure on the film fraternity and political circles alike.

Political Fallout and Calls for Resignation

The allegations against Mukesh have also ignited political tensions in Kerala. Both the Congress and the BJP have intensified their calls for Mukesh’s resignation from his position as an MLA. On Wednesday, BJP workers staged a protest outside Mukesh’s residence in Kollam, demanding his immediate resignation. Furthermore, both parties have opposed his participation in the cinema policymaking committee and any government-led discussions on women’s issues in the film industry. They have threatened to block the conclave unless Mukesh steps down.

AMMA Leadership Resigns Amid Escalating Controversy

Amidst the mounting controversy, the entire leadership of the Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), led by veteran actor Mohanlal, resigned on Tuesday. Mohanlal, 64, cited “moral responsibility” as the reason for his resignation, while other members also tendered their joint resignation, signifying a significant shake-up within the organization.