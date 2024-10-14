How Lawrence Bishnoi Commands 700-Shooter Network From Prison?

The shocking murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala in 2022 catapulted gangster Lawrence Bishnoi into the global spotlight. More recently, he has garnered attention again due to the assassination of veteran Mumbai politician Baba Siddique. Siddique, aged 66 and a former minister with the NCP, was gunned down outside his son’s office in Mumbai’s Bandra East by three assailants who identified themselves as members of the Bishnoi gang. Notably, Lawrence Bishnoi remains incarcerated in Sabarmati Jail, Gujarat, despite his gang’s ongoing criminal activities.

The Bishnoi gang is not a mere local syndicate; it operates on a global scale, extending its influence across multiple Indian states—including Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Delhi, and Himachal Pradesh—and has established ties abroad, particularly in Canada. Key figure Goldy Brar, who manages many of the gang’s operations from abroad, plays a critical role in its expansion. Despite Lawrence’s imprisonment, the gang’s activities thrive, showcasing their intricate organization and far-reaching connections.

The gang’s criminal repertoire includes extortion, murder, and arms trafficking. It primarily targets high-profile individuals such as celebrities and influential businessmen, employing professional shooters to carry out their orders. This method ensures both intimidation and compliance from their victims.

Lawrence Bishnoi’s Journey Into Organized Crime

Born in 1993 in Dhattaranwali village near Abohar, Punjab, Lawrence Bishnoi’s background is rooted in modesty, with his father serving as a Haryana Police constable. His foray into organized crime began during his college years at Punjab University, where he met Goldy Brar, a future associate who would help him establish his criminal network.

Despite being behind bars, Lawrence Bishnoi remains a potent force within his organization. He utilizes smuggled mobile phones to communicate with his associates both inside and outside prison. These devices often employ advanced VPN technology to conceal the identities and locations of those he communicates with. Lawrence frequently uses secure messaging apps such as Signal and Telegram to coordinate with his international contacts, including his brother Anmol and associates like Goldy Brar and Rohit Godara. The Bishnoi gang also maintains close ties with Khalistani terrorists and separatist groups in North America, further extending its reach.

A Roster Of 700 Shooters

A striking aspect of the Bishnoi gang’s operations is its extensive roster of around 700 shooters. These individuals often come from impoverished backgrounds and are recruited from local gangs. After undergoing arms training, they are paid handsomely for carrying out contract killings and political assassinations on behalf of the gang. Many recruits are unaware of the larger organization they serve; they are simply given a target and instructed to eliminate them.

Functioning similarly to a corporate entity, the Bishnoi gang has established various divisions responsible for logistics, legal matters, and information gathering. This sophisticated structure allows the gang to manage its operations efficiently, even in the face of law enforcement challenges.

High-Profile Assassinations And Notorious Crimes

Over the years, the gang’s activities have escalated significantly. From extorting Punjabi singers and liquor mafia lords to executing high-profile assassinations, the Bishnoi gang has gained notoriety for its cold-blooded efficiency. Lawrence Bishnoi has effectively maintained control over gang operations even from behind bars, using smuggled mobile phones and loyal associates to carry out his orders.

One particularly audacious plot involved a contract to assassinate Bollywood star Salman Khan, linked to the blackbuck hunting case—an incident that holds cultural significance for the Bishnoi community. In April, two men on motorcycles opened fire outside Khan’s residence in Mumbai’s Bandra, leading to the arrest of several individuals. Investigations revealed that the Bishnoi gang had placed a ₹25 lakh contract on Khan’s life, hatching the plan over several months and seeking advanced firearms from Pakistan.

