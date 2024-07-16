How Much Extra Will It Cost You To Order Alcohol Online? Swiggy, Zomato & BigBasket Might Soon Start Delivering Booze

Platforms such as Swiggy, BigBasket, and Zomato might soon start delivering alcohol, beginning with low-alcohol beverages like beer, wine, and liqueurs. States including New Delhi, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Goa, and Kerala are considering pilot projects for this initiative.

According to the Economic Times, industry insiders have revealed that authorities are currently evaluating the advantages and disadvantages of this move. Currently, alcohol home delivery is permitted in Odisha and West Bengal.

Will Swiggy, Zomato Soon Deliver Alcohol At Your Doorstep?

The change aims to cater to the growing expatriate population in major cities, the evolving consumer profiles that see moderate alcohol consumption as a recreational activity with meals, and the concerns raised by women and senior citizens about the unpleasant experience of purchasing from traditional liquor stores, according to one executive quoted in the report.

Dinker Vashisht, Swiggy’s Vice-President of Corporate Affairs, noted that online models provide complete transaction records, enforce age verification, and adhere to delivery limits. Additionally, online platforms can synchronize with regulatory and excise requirements, ensuring compliance with delivery timings, dry days, and zonal restrictions.

During the COVID-19 lockdowns, temporary permissions for liquor deliveries were granted in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, and Assam, albeit with restrictions. According to retail industry executives, these online deliveries have led to a 20-30% increase in sales in West Bengal and Odisha.

Rahul Singh, CEO of The Beer Cafe, told the Economic Times that enabling online home deliveries of liquor can enhance consumer convenience, stimulate economic growth, and align with global trends, all while ensuring responsible and regulated alcohol distribution.

How Much Extra Will It Cost You To Order Alcohol Online?

Food delivery apps Swiggy and Zomato have increased platform fees, raising the charge per order by 20% to Rs. 6 from Rs. 5. Initially introduced in Delhi and Bengaluru, this fee applies to every food order, irrespective of whether customers are enrolled in membership plans on either platform.

Importantly, the platform fee is charged separately from goods and services tax (GST), restaurant charges, delivery fees, and other additional costs. Additionally, these apps impose an extra charge of up to ₹9 during peak hours of the day.

However, it is not known yet how much will these delivering sites will charge extra for alcohol. We will keep you posted with the updates.

