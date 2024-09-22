Indian Community Gathers At New York’s Nassau Coliseum For PM Modi’s Event

As members of the Indian diaspora arrive for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly anticipated community event, preparations are ongoing at Nassau Coliseum at New York's Long Island on sunday.

Community members began gathering about five hours before the event, with various artists preparing to showcase traditional music. Performers from the Jallosh Dhol-Tasha group, hailing from Maharashtra, entertained the crowd as they awaited PM Modi’s arrival. The program is set to start at approximately 9:30 PM (India time).

Further, participants from New Jersey, representing states like Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and parts of Northern India, are engaged in last-minute rehearsals for their dance performances outside the Coliseum. Groups from Telangana, Bihar, and Gujarat are set to perform traditional Bollywood folk dances.

Talking to ANI, Suhag Shukla, head of the organizing committee for the “Modi and US” event has expressed excitement, saying “The event is really about India and the US. It’s a celebration of our love for our homeland and the US-India partnership. The Indian diaspora exemplifies unity in diversity.”

Earlier, PM Modi shared on X (formerly Twitter) pictures of his meetings with members of the Indian diaspora, expressing his eagerness to participate in the community program in New York.

In his social media account, PM Modi said “After programmes in Delaware, I have arrived in New York. I look forward to being among the diaspora at the community event and participating in other activities.”

(With Inputs From ANI)