Infosys Launches ‘Power’ Programme For Freshers With Salaries Up To ₹9 Lakh: Key Details

Infosys has introduced a ‘power programme’ for colleges with special hiring practices, offering packages of up to ₹9 lakh per year, according to reports. The Economic Times, citing two informed sources, noted that Infosys typically offers entry-level salaries between ₹3-3.5 lakh, making this new programme stand out. A source explained that this hiring focuses on coding challenges, programming skills, and other specialized tests during both the tests and interviews. For Infosys, these new packages range between ₹4-6.5 lakh and ₹9 lakh.

Similarly, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has a program called ‘Prime’ that targets specialized hiring of freshers for software development roles, offering salaries between ₹9-11 lakh per year. TCS hires freshers under three categories: ‘Ninja’ with a package around ₹3.6 lakh, ‘Digital’ at ₹7.5 lakh, and ‘Prime.’

This new programme aligns with Infosys’s plan to hire 15,000-20,000 graduates in FY25. Infosys CFO Jayesh Sanghrajka mentioned during the company’s Q1 earnings call that they have shifted to an agile hiring model, recruiting freshers both on and off-campus.

In 2024, India’s top five IT companies have reduced their combined workforce by more than 70,000 employees. TCS saw growth in the June quarter, adding 5,452 employees, while Infosys’s headcount dropped by nearly 2,000 from April to June. HCLTech added 1,078 freshers in the first quarter of FY25, down from 3,096 in the previous quarter.