IRLi 2025 Inaugurated in Bengaluru, Brings Together Global Leaders to Drive Innovation in Rare Earths and Lithium

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 9: The Innovation in Rare Earths and Lithium (IRLi 2025) Summit, organized by CMA India, commenced today at The Capitol Hotel, Bengaluru, bringing together policymakers, global experts, scientists, industry leaders, and innovators to discuss India’s growing leadership in the critical minerals and clean energy ecosystem.

The two-day summit, themed “Innovation for a Sustainable Future,” focuses on driving advancements in Rare Earth Elements (REE) and Lithium — the backbone of clean technologies, battery storage, and next-generation manufacturing.

Dignitaries and Chief Guests

The inaugural session on October 9th featured the presence of dignitaries from the Ministry of Mines, Government of India, as Guests of Honour, who emphasized the nation’s commitment to sustainable exploration, responsible mining, and domestic value creation in critical minerals.

The Hon’ble Minister of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, and Minister of New and Renewable Energy, Shri Pralhad Joshi, will join the event on October 10th, 2025, to address industry leaders and highlight India’s roadmap for renewable energy and self-reliance in critical minerals.

“India’s critical minerals strategy is central to its energy transition goals. IRLi serves as a vital forum for connecting industry and policy toward building a sustainable and secure resource future,” said a senior official from the Ministry of Mines during the opening session.

Keynote Address

Delivering the keynote speech, Dr. Deependra Singh, Former Chairman and Managing Director, IREL (India) Limited, highlighted the need to accelerate domestic research and technology innovation in rare earth processing and lithium extraction.

“India must take a leadership role not only in exploration but also in advanced processing and application of critical minerals. Innovation will define our future competitiveness,” said Dr. Singh.

Title Sponsor – Flytta: Powering India’s Clean Energy Future

The summit is proudly supported by FLYTTA, the Title Sponsor for IRLi 2025.

Flytta, led by its visionary Founder and CEO Mr. Rahul Kanuganti, is at the forefront of India’s sustainable logistics and electric mobility transformation.

The company recently unveiled India’s first retrofitted 13-ton electric truck for heavy-duty applications — a breakthrough in green supply chain innovation aligned with the nation’s net-zero commitments.

“At Flytta, we believe in integrating technology with responsibility. IRLi 2025 is a crucial platform to unite innovators and policymakers working toward a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant India,” said Mr. Rahul Kanuganti, CEO, Flytta.

Event Highlights

The summit brings together more than 200 delegates and 25+ industry experts from across India and abroad.

Key sessions at IRLi 2025 include:

Advanced exploration and sustainable mining of REE and Lithium

Innovation in extraction technology for critical minerals

Development of rare earth magnets and lithium-ion recycling systems

Diversity, inclusion, and workforce innovation in the minerals sector

Distinguished Speakers

Dr. CVS Kiran , VP – R&D Strategic Initiatives, Skyroot Aerospace

, VP – R&D Strategic Initiatives, Skyroot Aerospace Mr. Kunal Dagga , Founder & Director, MolSynth

, Founder & Director, MolSynth Mr. Rajiv Krishnamurthy , Managing Director, DELKOR – TAKRAF

, Managing Director, DELKOR – TAKRAF Ms. Pallavi Gill , CEO, RCMPA

, CEO, RCMPA Mr. Rahul Kanuganti , Founder & CEO, Flytta

, Founder & CEO, Flytta Dr. Abhilash , Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR-NML

, Sr. Principal Scientist, CSIR-NML Dr. D. K. Singh , Former CMD, IREL (India) Ltd

, Former CMD, IREL (India) Ltd Dr. T. Sreenivas , Editor-in-Chief, CMA (India)

, Editor-in-Chief, CMA (India) Padmashri Dr. Chaitanyamoy Ganguly , President, CMA (India)

, President, CMA (India) Mr. Sandeep Hamilton , Founder & Chairman, CMA (India)

, Founder & Chairman, CMA (India) Dr. Chenna Rao Borra , Assistant Professor, IIT Kharagpur

, Assistant Professor, IIT Kharagpur Dr. P. Krishnamurthy , Former Regional Director, AMD

, Former Regional Director, AMD Dr. Anand Babu, Sr. Scientist, CSIR–CECRI

Founding Members – Critical Minerals Association (CMA India)

Mr. Sandeep Hamilton – Chairman

– Chairman Padmashri Dr. Chaitanyamoy Ganguly – President

– President Mr. Satyanarayana Mathala – Secretary

– Secretary Mr. Prasad Kotha – Treasurer

– Treasurer Mr. Carlton Mody – Joint Secretary

– Joint Secretary Mr. Rahul Kanuganti – Joint Secretary

– Joint Secretary Mr. Vincent Pala (Former Union Minister) – Joint Secretary

– Joint Secretary Mr. Channamalikarjun Patil – Executive Member

– Executive Member Dr. K. K. Pandey – Executive Member

– Executive Member Mr. Ramachandra Rao – Executive Member

About IRLi

IRLi (Innovation in Rare Earths and Lithium) is a premier industry platform designed to promote research, collaboration, and leadership in the field of critical minerals and clean energy technologies.

The summit fosters dialogue between government, academia, and industry to accelerate India’s transition to a self-reliant and sustainable future through innovation in rare earth and lithium development.

About CMA India

The Critical Minerals Association (CMA India) is a national organization dedicated to fostering responsible mining, exploration, and innovation in India’s critical minerals sector. By uniting key stakeholders from government, research institutions, and industry, CMA India aims to strengthen India’s strategic capabilities in critical materials essential for clean energy, defense, and technology-driven industries.

