JJP Struggles In 2024 Haryana Elections As Exit Polls Predict Drastic Decline

As voting wraps up in Haryana, exit polls suggest that the Indian National Congress (INC) is emerging as the frontrunner in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections, positioning itself strongly ahead of its rivals. The state saw participation from around 1.3 crore voters, resulting in an overall voter turnout of 64.1%. Among the districts, Yamunanagar recorded the highest voter turnout at 71.6%, closely followed by Mewat at 70.1%. In comparison, Faridabad saw a lower turnout at 52.5%, while Gurugram reported 54.6%.

The exit polls have predicted that Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) has drastically lost its ground in the state. Different agencies have made varying predictions for the outcome of the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections.

According to Matrize, the party is expected to secure between 0 to 3 seats, while People’s Pulse predicts 0 to 1 seat. Dhruv Research, Dainik Bhaskar, and PMARQ all project no seats for the JJP. However, the combined “Poll of Polls” prediction offers a slightly more optimistic outlook, suggesting the JJP could win up to 2 seats in the election.

Haryana Exit Polls (Partywise)

Bharatiya Janata Party: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is expected to face varying outcomes in the 2024 Haryana Assembly elections according to different exit polls. Matrize predicts BJP securing 18 to 24 seats, while People’s Pulse offers a wider range of 20 to 32 seats. Dhruv Research and Dainik Bhaskar also foresee similar results, projecting BJP to win between 22 to 32 and 15 to 29 seats, respectively. PMARQ offers a more optimistic prediction with 27 to 35 seats, and JIST-TIF Research presents the highest estimate for the party, projecting 29 to 37 seats.

Indian National Congress: The Indian National Congress (INC) appears to be the frontrunner across all exit polls. Matrize predicts INC will win between 55 to 62 seats, while People’s Pulse estimates a range of 49 to 61 seats. Dhruv Research suggests a potential victory of 50 to 64 seats for the INC. Dainik Bhaskar gives a more conservative estimate of 44 to 54 seats, whereas PMARQ expects the party to win 51 to 61 seats. JIST-TIF Research projects INC will win between 45 to 53 seats.

INLD: The Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) is projected to have a minimal presence in the elections. Matrize exit polls estimate the party securing 3 to 6 seats, and People’s Pulse predicts 2 to 3 seats. Dhruv Research and Dainik Bhaskar predict no seats for the INLD. PMARQ is more optimistic with an estimate of 3 to 6 seats, while JIST-TIF Research expects INLD to win 0 to 2 seats.

Independent candidates: For independent candidates and smaller parties, the predictions vary. Matrize expects others to secure 2 to 5 seats, and People’s Pulse estimates 3 to 5 seats. Dhruv Research predicts 2 to 8 seats, while Dainik Bhaskar offers a range of 4 to 10 seats. PMARQ, however, does not project any seats for others, and JIST-TIF Research expects others to secure between 4 to 6 seats.

Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019

In the 2019 Haryana Assembly Elections, the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) emerged as a major player in state politics. The party, which was formed just a year before the election by Dushyant Chautala, contested the polls on a regional agenda and focused on issues of rural development, farmers’ welfare, and youth employment. JJP managed to win 10 seats out of the 90 constituencies in the Haryana Assembly, securing nearly 14.8% of the vote share. This performance positioned the JJP as a kingmaker in the state’s political landscape, as no single party secured an outright majority.

The election results led to a coalition government between the JJP and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had won 40 seats. Meanwhile Indian National Congress (INC) emerged as the second-largest party in the state, winning 31 seats out of 90.

Dushyant Chautala, the leader of JJP, played a crucial role in forming the government by aligning with the BJP, enabling them to reach the majority mark. As part of the agreement, Chautala was sworn in as the Deputy Chief Minister of Haryana. This alliance reshaped the political dynamics of Haryana, with the JJP becoming a key stakeholder in the state’s governance.

