Magadh Zone Revival Case: NIA Files Chargesheet Against Key Suspects

Saturday, September 14, 2024
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently chargesheeted Vinod Mishra, a key leader in the banned Naxal outfit’s Magadh Zone revival case. The chargesheet, announced on Saturday, includes various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Key Accused and Allegations

Vinod Mishra, also known as Binod Kumar Mishra, is closely associated with Pramod Mishra, a Polit Bureau Member and Chief of the North Regional Bureau of the Naxal outfit. Mishra has been named in the supplementary chargesheet for allegedly providing shelter and logistical support to Naxal leaders. This support reportedly facilitated meetings aimed at reviving and strengthening the proscribed organization in the Magadh Zone, which covers Gaya and Aurangabad areas in Bihar.

Investigation Details

The case, identified as RC-26/2023/NIA, initially stemmed from the arrest of two senior Naxal leaders on August 10, 2023. During their arrest, authorities seized various Naxal-related materials, including literature, handwritten letters, and seven memory cards. These cards contained photographs, letters, and other documents related to Naxal activities.

The NIA took over the investigation in October 2023 and registered the case against several accused individuals, including Pramod Mishra, Anil Yadav (also known as Ankush or Lavkush), and Vinod Mishra. In February 2024, the NIA chargesheeted Pramod Mishra and Anil Yadav. Vinod Mishra, who had been on the run, was eventually apprehended on March 20, 2024, in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.

NIA’s Findings

According to the NIA, the arrested individuals, including Mishra, were involved in propagating the anti-India ideology of the CPI (Maoist). They were also reportedly engaged in recruiting new cadres and collecting funds to support their efforts to revive the outfit in the Magadh Zone. The agency emphasizes that their activities aimed to disrupt India’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

