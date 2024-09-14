PM Modi to Launch Key Development Projects in Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha from September 15-17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-state visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha from September 15 to 17, 2024.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a three-state visit to Jharkhand, Gujarat, and Odisha from September 15 to 17, 2024. During the visit, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stones and dedicate numerous railway, infrastructure, and renewable energy projects, valued collectively at over ₹12,460 crores. He will also flag off multiple Vande Bharat trains and launch a series of significant government schemes, including the women-centric ‘SUBHADRA’ initiative in Odisha.

Key Projects in Jharkhand: Railway Expansion and Vande Bharat Trains

On September 15, PM Modi will visit Tatanagar, Jharkhand, where he is scheduled to flag off the Tatanagar-Patna Vande Bharat Express at around 10 AM from Tatanagar Junction Railway Station. The introduction of this state-of-the-art train will greatly enhance regional connectivity. Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for several railway projects, including the Madhupur Bypass line in Deoghar and the Hazaribag Town Coaching Depot, worth over ₹660 crores.

“These developments will significantly reduce travel times and improve train mobility across key routes like the Howrah-Delhi mainline,” an official said. The Madhupur Bypass line will expedite travel between Giridih and Jasidih, while the Hazaribag Depot will aid in maintaining coaching stocks.

PM Modi will also dedicate to the nation the Kurkura-Kanaroan doubling, a critical addition to the Bondamunda-Ranchi route, facilitating both passenger and goods traffic. Furthermore, four road under-bridges will be inaugurated to enhance safety in the region.

In a major boost to regional connectivity, the Prime Minister will flag off six additional Vande Bharat trains, serving routes such as Bhagalpur-Howrah, Brahmapur-Tatanagar, and Deoghar-Varanasi. These trains will provide faster travel options for pilgrims, professionals, and business commuters. As PM Modi stated, “These Vande Bharat trains will cater to religious tourism and industrial sectors, helping boost economic and cultural ties.”

Ahmedabad to Host Global Renewable Energy Summit and Infrastructure Projects

On September 16, PM Modi’s visit to Gujarat will begin with the inauguration of the 4th Global Renewable Energy Investor’s Meet and Expo (RE-INVEST) at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. The event, set to host delegates from Germany, Australia, Denmark, Norway, and other nations, will showcase India’s strides in the renewable energy sector. Discussions will focus on green hydrogen, future energy solutions, and innovative financing models.

The Prime Minister will then move to Ahmedabad to launch and lay the foundation for development projects valued at over ₹8,000 crores. These projects include the quadrupling of the Samakhiali-Gandhidham and Gandhidham-Adipur railway lines, along with the construction of key flyover bridges at crucial junctions in the city. He will also inaugurate a 30 MW solar system and a 35 MW battery energy storage system (BESS) project at Kutch Lignite Thermal Power Station, Kutch.

“Gujarat continues to lead the way in renewable energy development, and these projects are a testament to India’s commitment to achieving a sustainable energy future,” Modi remarked.

In addition, PM Modi will launch the Single Window IT System (SWITS) of the International Financial Services Centres Authority, designed to streamline financial services across Gujarat’s business districts.

PM in Odisha: Launch of the ‘SUBHADRA’ Women-Centric Scheme

The Prime Minister’s visit to Bhubaneswar on September 17 will mark the launch of the ‘SUBHADRA’ scheme, a groundbreaking women-centric initiative in Odisha aimed at empowering over 1 crore women across the state. The scheme will provide eligible women between the ages of 21-60 financial assistance of ₹50,000 over five years, distributed in two equal installments annually.

“On this historic occasion, PM Modi will initiate the fund transfer to more than 10 lakh women, bringing financial relief and independence to many,” a government official noted.

In Bhubaneswar, PM Modi will also oversee the laying of foundation stones for railway projects worth over ₹2,800 crores, aimed at improving Odisha’s connectivity. Additionally, the Prime Minister will unveil National Highway Projects valued at over ₹1,000 crores.

The Prime Minister will further participate in the Griha Pravesh (housewarming) celebrations for 26 lakh beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), both rural and urban. As part of this initiative, he will release the first installment of assistance for 20,000 beneficiaries under PMAY-Gramin in Jharkhand, as well as launch the Awaas+ 2024 App, designed to facilitate a survey of additional households.

