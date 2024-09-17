Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Change Mode:

Change Font Size:

Tuesday, September 17, 2024
Live Tv

Modi 3.0 Government Marks 100 Days: Key Focus On Manipur And Border Security

Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the government's dedication to enhancing public welfare and addressing critical issues, with a significant focus on the situation in Manipur.

Modi 3.0 Government Marks 100 Days: Key Focus On Manipur And Border Security

Home Minister Amit Shah has marked the completion of the Modi 3.0 administration’s first 100 days. He highlighted the government’s dedication to enhancing public welfare and addressing critical issues, with a significant focus on the situation in Manipur.

Addressing Manipur Tensions

Shah detailed the government’s approach to managing unrest in Manipur. Key elements include:

A major focus has been on improving security along the India-Myanmar border. The Indian government has approved a budget for new fencing to control unauthorized crossings and bolster border management.

MUST READ: J&K Elections 2024: Focus on Pulwama and Fayaz Ahmad Sofi’s Candidacy

Deployment of CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been actively deployed to stabilize the situation in Manipur. This deployment is intended to reinforce law enforcement and restore order in the region.

New Visa Requirements

To enhance border control, residents of Myanmar are now required to obtain a visa to enter India. This new measure aims to manage cross-border movement more effectively and prevent illegal entries.

Improved Stability in Manipur

According to Shah, these measures have led to a notable decrease in major incidents in Manipur. The region has seen improved stability over the past 100 days, reflecting progress in the government’s efforts to address the tensions.

Commitment to Public Welfare

The 100-day milestone underscores the Modi 3.0 government’s commitment to addressing regional challenges and enhancing public welfare. The administration’s focus on Manipur and border security demonstrates its ongoing dedication to effective governance and national stability.

ALSO READ: 100 Days Of Modi 3.0: HM Shah Applauds Government’s Key Achievements

Filed under

Amit Shah Manipur CRPF Deployment Manipur Manipur Tensions Modi 3.0 100 Days Modi Government Update

Also Read

Microsoft Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback as Apple Faces iPhone Demand Concerns

Microsoft Unveils $60 Billion Stock Buyback as Apple Faces iPhone Demand Concerns

From Judiciary To Politics: Who Is Mohammad Ashraf Malik Taking On Congress

From Judiciary To Politics: Who Is Mohammad Ashraf Malik Taking On Congress

‘Biggest Sacrifice By Arvind Kejriwal’ Atishi’s 1st Statement After Chosen As CM Of Delhi

‘Biggest Sacrifice By Arvind Kejriwal’ Atishi’s 1st Statement After Chosen As CM Of Delhi

Wholesale Inflation Declines to 1.31% in August: Driven by Cheaper Vegetables, Food, and Fuel

Wholesale Inflation Declines to 1.31% in August: Driven by Cheaper Vegetables, Food, and Fuel

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Name & Photo Of Victim

Kolkata Rape Murder Case: Supreme Court Orders Wikipedia To Remove Name & Photo Of Victim

Entertainment

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

IIFA Unveils ‘The Club by IIFA’: A Revolutionary App Set to Transform Fan Engagement

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New Phenomenon

‘Shogun’ Sweeps Emmys With Record 18 Wins: What You Need To Know About TV’s New

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project After Avatar

James Cameron Secures ‘Ghosts Of Hiroshima’ And ‘Last Train From Hiroshima’ Rights, Will Tackle Project

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Janhvi Kapoor Set To Perform At IIFA Awards 2024

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Ananya Panday To Light Up Nexa IIFA Awards Stage In Abu Dhabi

Lifestyle

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Where Is The Loneliest Place On Earth? All You Need To Know About Point Nemo

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

Understanding Pregnancy Cravings: The Science Explained

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

The Miracle Drug: Ozempic’s Surprising Benefits Beyond Weight Loss

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First Spot

Paris Is No Longer The World’s Top Romantic Destination! Check Out Who Took The First

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

From Rat Race To Tranquility: Why Indians Are Embracing Slow Living

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox