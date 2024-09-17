Modi 3.0 Government Marks 100 Days: Key Focus On Manipur And Border Security

Home Minister Amit Shah highlighted the government's dedication to enhancing public welfare and addressing critical issues, with a significant focus on the situation in Manipur.

Home Minister Amit Shah has marked the completion of the Modi 3.0 administration’s first 100 days. He highlighted the government’s dedication to enhancing public welfare and addressing critical issues, with a significant focus on the situation in Manipur.

Addressing Manipur Tensions

Shah detailed the government’s approach to managing unrest in Manipur. Key elements include:

A major focus has been on improving security along the India-Myanmar border. The Indian government has approved a budget for new fencing to control unauthorized crossings and bolster border management.

Deployment of CRPF

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has been actively deployed to stabilize the situation in Manipur. This deployment is intended to reinforce law enforcement and restore order in the region.

New Visa Requirements

To enhance border control, residents of Myanmar are now required to obtain a visa to enter India. This new measure aims to manage cross-border movement more effectively and prevent illegal entries.

Improved Stability in Manipur

According to Shah, these measures have led to a notable decrease in major incidents in Manipur. The region has seen improved stability over the past 100 days, reflecting progress in the government’s efforts to address the tensions.

Commitment to Public Welfare

The 100-day milestone underscores the Modi 3.0 government’s commitment to addressing regional challenges and enhancing public welfare. The administration’s focus on Manipur and border security demonstrates its ongoing dedication to effective governance and national stability.

