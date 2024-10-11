Home
Friday, October 11, 2024
Nashik: Two Agniveers Lost Life After Shell Explosion During Firing Practice

The agniveers were part of a team engaged in firing drills at the Artillery Centre when a shell exploded, causing severe injuries to both soldiers.

Nashik: Two Agniveers Lost Life After Shell Explosion During Firing Practice

In a tragic incident at the Artillery Centre in Nashik, two young Agniveers lost their lives when a shell from an Indian field gun exploded during a routine firing practice. The incident occurred on Thursday, October 10, in the Nashik Road area, and has left the military community and their families in shock.

The Agniveers, identified as Gohil Vishwaraj Singh, 20, and Saifat Shit, 21, were part of a team engaged in firing drills at the Artillery Centre when a shell exploded, causing severe injuries to both soldiers. Despite being immediately rushed to MH Hospital in Deolali, the duo was pronounced dead upon arrival, as per the official statement.

The Artillery Centre, one of the key training facilities for Indian field artillery, witnesses regular firing drills to keep personnel well-prepared for operational duties. Unfortunately, this routine training exercise turned into a disaster, raising concerns about safety protocols surrounding artillery drills.

According to police, the case has been registered as an accidental death at the Deolali Camp police station following a complaint by Havildar Ajit Kumar. Authorities have begun an in-depth investigation to determine the exact cause of the blast and ascertain whether any safety lapses contributed to the fatal incident.

This incident is the latest in a series of mishaps that have raised questions about equipment handling and maintenance. Just recently, another Agniveer died in Rajasthan after a cylinder exploded. Both tragedies highlight the inherent risks involved in military training and the need for stringent safety measures.

The Agniveers, who are part of a new recruitment model under the “Agnipath” scheme, represent the youth and dedication within the Indian Armed Forces.

