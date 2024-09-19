Home
Thursday, September 19, 2024
PM Modi Celebrates Record Voter Turnout In J&K, Commends Shift From Violence To Education

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the record voter turnout of 60.21 percent in the first phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, the highest in the past seven elections.

He remarked that the youth of the region, once known for throwing stones at security forces, are now choosing to carry books and pens instead.

PM Modi Highlights Kashmiri Pandits’s Role In Promoting Kashmiriyat

In his address, PM Modi highlighted the vital role of Kashmiri Pandits in promoting Kashmiriyat and emphasized their deep-rooted connection to the region’s heritage.

Later, he criticized the self-serving politics of three prominent dynasties—the National Conference, PDP, and Congress—stating that their actions have led to the displacement of Kashmiri Hindus from their homes.

Additionally, the Prime Minister  also called attention to the struggles faced by Sikh families in Kashmir, who have also suffered from violence and injustices.

Subsequently, he also accused the three political families of complicity in the suffering of both Kashmiri Hindu and Sikh communities, asserting that their actions have contributed to the ongoing hardships and displacement experienced by these groups over the years.

Meanwhile, the day after the initial phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at a public rally in Srinagar on Thursday. He began his address by greeting the audience in Kashmiri, stating, “We aim to develop Kashmir rapidly, and I have come with this message.”

During his public rally in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was honored by BJP leaders.

