PM Modi & Singapore’s PM Wong Explore Six Key Areas For Strengthening Bilateral Ties

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, have praised the efforts of their ministers in developing a framework for bilateral collaboration focusing on six main areas: sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, healthcare and medicine, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Singaporean counterpart, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, have praised the efforts of their ministers in developing a framework for bilateral collaboration focusing on six main areas: sustainability, digitalisation, skills development, healthcare and medicine, advanced manufacturing, and connectivity.

In the realm of sustainability, the two leaders highlighted opportunities for increased collaboration on Green Hydrogen and Green Ammonia and welcomed the engagement of companies from both nations in these sectors.

They also agreed to advance a cooperative framework under Article 6.2 of the Paris Agreement and noted Singapore’s appreciation for India’s decision to exempt non-Basmati white rice exports to Singapore. Further, PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s support for Singapore’s food security efforts.

The success of the UPI-PayNow Linkage, ONDC-Proxtera Connectivity, and Trade Trust initiatives were also recognized, with both leaders agreeing to explore opportunities in critical and emerging technologies.

Coming to skills development, PM Modi and PM Wong also welcomed the MoU on educational cooperation and skills certification and acknowledged the progress made with five skill centers established in India through Singaporean consultancy services.

Also Read: India And Singapore Sign Key Agreements On Digital Technologies & Semiconductors

Additionally, in healthcare, the signing of an MoU for cooperation in health and medicine was noted, with both leaders agreeing to enhance cooperation in medical education, research, and human resource development.

They also called for the expeditious conclusion of a proposed MoU on Nursing Talent Skills Corporation.

The leaders highlighted advanced manufacturing, particularly semiconductor supply chains, as a new area for cooperation and welcomed the MoU on the India-Singapore Semiconductor Ecosystem Partnership.

Must Read: PM Modi Receives Formal Welcome At Singapore’s Parliament House

Earlier, PM Modi was given a ceremonial reception at Singapore’s Parliament House, where he signed the visitor’s book and interacted with ministers and delegates from both nations.

(With Inputs From ANI)