PM Modi To Embark On An Official Visit To Poland On August 21-22

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on an official visit to Poland on August 21-22, announced the Ministry of External Affairs on Monday.

Speaking in a briefing, Secretary of MEA Tanmaya Lal said ‘PM Narendra Modi will be undertaking an official visit to Poland this week on 21st and 22nd August on the invitation of PM Donald Tusk. This is a landmark visit as the PM of Indian is visiting Poland after 45 years. This visit takes place as we also mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of our diplomatic relations.’

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs announced the date of the prime minister’s visit to Ukraine, scheduled for August 23.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit the Ukrainian capital Kyiv and will hold discussions with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

According to MEA (West) secretary Tanmaya Lal, the conflict in Ukraine will be a key topic of discussion. He further added, that India has consistently advocated for diplomacy and dialogue as the means to resolve the conflict.

Also Read: PM Narendra Modi to Embark on Landmark Ukraine Visit, Traveling in Luxury Rail Service Used by World Leaders

Moreover, the prime minister’s visit will touch various aspects of bilateral relations, including political, trade, economic, investment, education, cultural, people-to-people exchanges, humanitarian aid, and more.

The Ukrainian President’s Office also released a statement regarding Modi’s visit on August 23, which coincides with Ukraine’s National Flag Day.

Must Read: PM Modi To Travel To Ukraine, Announces Foreign Ministry

Issuing statement, they said ‘This is the first visit of an Indian PM to Ukraine in the history of our bilateral relations….talks will be held to discuss issues of bilateral and mutual cooperation. It is also expected that a number of documents between Ukraine and India will be signed.’