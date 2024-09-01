Rahul Gandhi Discusses Over The Need For Tourism In Wayanad

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, discussed the ongoing relief efforts for the recent landslide in Wayanad and emphasized the need to revitalize tourism in the region.

During a conversation with local Congress leaders on Sunday, Gandhi expressed his appreciation for the collective efforts of communities and organizations in response to the disaster.

“Wayanad is steadily recovering from the devastation caused by the tragic landslides. While there is still much to be done, it is heartening to witness people from all communities and organizations coming together in relief efforts,” LoP Rahul Gandhi stated in a post on X.

The Importance of Tourism for Wayanad’s Revival

Gandhi underscored the critical role of tourism in aiding Wayanad’s recovery. He stressed the importance of revitalizing the tourism sector once the rains subside. “There is one crucial aspect I wish to highlight that will greatly aid the people of Wayanad tourism. Once the rains cease, it is imperative that we make a concerted effort to revitalize tourism in the area and encourage people to visit,” the post read.

Local Impact vs. Perception of Danger

Gandhi noted that the landslide affected only a specific area of Wayanad, not the entire region.

He pointed out that the perception of danger outside the region might deter potential visitors. “It is important to note that the landslide was localized to a specific area in Wayanad, not the entire region. Wayanad remains a stunning destination and will soon be ready to welcome tourists from across India and the world with all its natural charm,” he added.

Focus Areas for Relief Efforts

The Congress leader also addressed several areas that need attention in the relief efforts. These include poor interdepartmental coordination, inadequate compensation, and the loss of livelihoods. “As far as I know, there are four or five things which we need to put pressure on. One is poor interdepartmental coordination in relief and rehabilitation, second is inadequate compensation, third is the rent issue that I raised, then many people have lost livelihoods, including vehicles and plantations, and finally the impact of tourism,” he said during the conversation.

Climate Change Impact on Wayanad Landslides

The landslides that resulted in numerous fatalities in Wayanad were exacerbated by climate change. A study by World Weather Attribution (WWA) has found that human-caused climate change made the recent burst of rainfall about 10 percent heavier.

