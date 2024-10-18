Shatrughan Sinha Submits Final Report To Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

The Uniform Civil Code Chairman Shatrughan Singh submitted the final report to the Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the state secretariat on Friday here.

Speaking to the media, Dhami said that the first decision the government wanted to take after forming the government was that of UCC.

“Two days before the State Assembly elections, on behalf of the party I had presented a proposal before the people of the state that as soon as we form the government, the first decision would be to introduce the UCC. I want to give credit to the people of the state who entrusted us with their votes,” he said.

Adding on he said that the committee was formed under the leadership of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and the report was submitted after which the bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024.

“We had formed a committee under the leadership of Justice Ranjana Prakash Desai and the report was submitted after which the bill was passed in the Legislative Assembly on February 7, 2024. The bill was passed on February 7 after which it was sent to the President for approval and on March 12, it became an act,” the CM said.

Dhami mentioned that the UCC manual consisted of four sections and a mobile app was also designed for people to address their queries online.

“Shatrugan Singh and his team were tasked with the formation of the manual of the act, which has been submitted to us today. The manual consists of four sections- marriage and divorce, live-in relationships, birth and death registrations and succession. Since it is a big thing, we will also be training our members. Additionally, a mobile app has also been designed for the people, to address their queries online,” Dhami added.

Further, he added that the UCC was not made to target anyone but was rather made for the benefit of the people and the laws made would be equal for everyone.

“I want to clear that this UCC was not made to target anyone and has been made for the benefit of everyone. We had also made it clear earlier that the laws introduced would be equal for everyone in DevBhoomi,” he said.

UCC Committee Chairman Shatrughan Singh said that the committee had completed their work and had handed it over to the state government.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Singh said “The committee has completed it’s work and handed it over to the state government, The rest of the work lies in the hands of the state government. It’s upon the Rajya Sabha on which date they want to implement it. Our work is done.”

The Uttrakhand UCC bill contains the laws relating to marriage, divorce, succession, live-in relationships, and related matters. Among the many proposals, the Uniform Civil Code Bill makes it compulsory for live-in relationships to be registered under the law.

The act also imposes a complete ban on child marriage and introduces a uniform process for divorce. The Code provides equal rights to women of all religions in their ancestral property. As per the UCC Bill, the age for marriage will be 18 for women and 21 for men in all communities. Marriage registration is mandatory in all religions, and marriages without registration will be invalid.No divorce petition will be allowed to be filed after one year of marriage.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Newsx staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read: Mumbai Police Files Case In Connection With Threat Message Demanding Crores From Salman Khan