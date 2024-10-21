Shivraj Chouhan Oversees Implementation of PM Modi’s Key Schemes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has established a monitoring group chaired by Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. This initiative focuses on reviewing the implementation of various schemes announced by the Prime Minister, budgetary provisions, subordinate legislation, and other critical infrastructure projects.

First Meeting of the Monitoring Group

The inaugural meeting of this newly formed monitoring group took place on October 18 at the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). The meeting saw participation from all secretaries to the Government of India, including the Chairman of the Railway Board, who attended in a hybrid format. This group, under the leadership of Chouhan, a three-time Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, is set to convene monthly at the PMO, located in South Block, to ensure the effective execution of government initiatives.

Objectives of the Monitoring Group

While the government has been reticent about disclosing extensive details regarding the monitoring group’s operations, it is understood that Chouhan will oversee a range of critical areas:

Review of Announcements : The group will examine the announcements listed on the Prime Minister’s portal.

: The group will examine the announcements listed on the Prime Minister’s portal. Project Monitoring : It will assess projects for which the foundation stone has been laid by Modi.

: It will assess projects for which the foundation stone has been laid by Modi. Budgetary Analysis : The group will evaluate the implementation of announcements made in the Union Budget.

: The group will evaluate the implementation of announcements made in the Union Budget. Subordinate Legislation : Chouhan will also look into laws for which rules have yet to be framed.

: Chouhan will also look into laws for which rules have yet to be framed. Infrastructure Oversight: Other significant infrastructure projects will be under the group’s purview.

In addition to these responsibilities, Chouhan will communicate the expectations of the PMO to relevant secretaries, especially if any project appears to be lagging or requires inter-ministerial support.

Prime Minister’s Concerns and Administrative Efficiency

Prime Minister Modi has expressed concerns about delays in the implementation of government schemes, highlighting these issues in closed-door meetings with secretaries and senior PMO officials. His proactive approach to governance suggests a commitment to ensuring that all government initiatives are executed in a timely and effective manner. The establishment of this monitoring group is widely interpreted as a response to these concerns.

Chouhan, at 65, is regarded as an efficient administrator, and his leadership in this capacity is expected to facilitate smoother project execution and inter-ministerial coordination.

