Thursday, October 3, 2024
Sonam Wangchuk Released, Following Delhi Police’s Prohibitory Order Modification, Reveals SG Mehta

On Thursday, solicitor general Tushar Mehta recently informed Delhi High Court, that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk has been released from detention following a modification of the prohibitory order issued by the Delhi Police on October 2, 2024.

Acknowledging this update, the bench led by Chief Justice Manmohan, along with Justice Tushar Rao Gedela, dismissed two petitions filed by Mustafa Haji and Azad, which challenged the prohibitory order and sought Wangchuk’s release, along with that of his associates.

Further Mehta, representing the state, stated, that the prohibitory order enacted on September 30—which restricts the assembly of five or more individuals and dharnas in public areas, has now been amended.

However, advocate Prashant Bhushan, representing another petitioner, raised concerns that Wangchuk and others had been taken to Ambedkar Bhawan and were currently being restrained there. Additionally, Bhushan argued, that these individuals intended to go to Jantar Mantar to raise awareness about climate issues but were being prevented from doing so.

In light of this information, the court requested that the Delhi Police and the third petitioner submit affidavits regarding their claims.

Meanwhile, the court was reviewing public interest litigations (PILs) that sought the release of approximately 120 individuals from Ladakh, including Wangchuk, who have reportedly been detained by police at the Delhi border.

(With Inputs From ANI)

MUST READ: Sonam Wangchuk Released As MHA Assures Meeting With PM Modi Or President

