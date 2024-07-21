Tamil Actor Vishal Urges PM Modi to Look into GST Issues in TN Ahead of Union Budget 2024

As anticipation builds for the Union Budget 2024, Tamil actor Vishal has voiced his concerns and expectations regarding the upcoming fiscal plan. In a recent media interaction, Vishal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the issue of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in Tamil Nadu, highlighting the challenges faced by the state’s film industry due to double taxation.

On Saturday, Vishal expressed his dissatisfaction with the current GST structure in Tamil Nadu, emphasizing that the state is subjected to what he describes as double taxation. “I request the PM to look into the GST in Tamil Nadu because Tamil Nadu is the only state collecting double taxation,” Vishal stated. He further questioned the disparity between the central government’s promise of “One tax, one nation” and the reality faced by Tamil Nadu.

🚨Actor #Vishal urges the Prime Minister to address double taxation in# TamilNadu, where an additional 8% local body tax is burdening the #filmIndustry. He questions why Tamil Nadu is the only state facing this issue despite the promise of “One tax one nation.” Vishal highlights… pic.twitter.com/wB3OIoqbyW — Bharat Media (@RealBharatMedia) July 21, 2024

Vishal’s concerns are particularly focused on the impact this tax burden has on the film industry. “Paying 8% more local body tax is a big burden for all the producers,” he explained. The actor, who has been an outspoken advocate for the Tamil film industry, underscored the severe financial strain this additional tax imposes on producers. “Today, the film industry is bleeding; this year is one of the worst years for the film industry. The pain won’t be shown outside because they keep it to themselves and won’t speak about their losses.”

Vishal’s comments reflect broader concerns within the industry about the financial pressures exacerbated by current tax policies. He urged the government to provide relief and a fair opportunity for the industry to thrive. “Please give everyone a chance at a normal life. We are not asking for a luxury life,” Vishal appealed.

Upcoming Budget Session

The Budget Session of Parliament, which is set to commence on July 22, will be closely watched by various sectors, including the film industry. The session is scheduled to run until August 12, subject to government business and legislative priorities.

