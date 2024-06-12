Terrorists Launch Third Attack in Three Days on Jammu and Kashmir Army Base

Terrorists have reported to have recently attacked an army base in the Chattargala area of Doda late last night, marking the third such incident in the region over the past three days. The attack led to a fierce gunbattle between the assailants and security forces, police confirmed early this morning.

According to police reports, a joint checkpoint manned by the Army and Police in Chattargala was the target of the terrorist assault. “Army and Police joint checkpoint has engaged terrorists in the Chattargala area of Doda. Firefight is going on,” a police spokesperson stated.

Initial reports indicate that two soldiers sustained injuries during the early exchange of gunfire. The condition of the injured soldiers has not been disclosed.

This latest attack follows a deadly assault in Kathua district just hours earlier, where terrorists opened fire, killing one person and injuring two others. Additionally, three days ago, terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims, causing it to crash into a gorge and resulting in the tragic deaths of nine passengers.

Anand Jain, Additional Director General of Police for the Jammu zone, who is overseeing the anti-terrorist operations in Kathua, provided further details on the ongoing situation in Doda. He confirmed that the army base in Chattargala came under attack when terrorists began firing on a joint team comprising police and Rashtriya Rifles personnel late last night.

Jain informed reporters that the encounter with the terrorists has moved to the higher reaches of the area, and the exchange of fire is still ongoing. “The firing in the area is still on and further details are awaited,” he said.

Security forces are on high alert across Jammu and Kashmir following this series of coordinated terrorist attacks. The recent surge in violence has prompted a massive security operation aimed at neutralizing the terrorist threat and restoring stability to the region.

Authorities have not yet identified the group responsible for these attacks, and investigations are underway. The security forces’ immediate priority remains to bring the current gunbattle to a successful conclusion while ensuring the safety of civilians in the affected areas.

