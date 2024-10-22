‘Trying To Impose Hindi’, Udhayanidhi Calls For Tamil Names For Children

India bolsters its naval strength with the launch of its fourth nuclear-powered submarine, enhancing maritime security and deterrence capabilities. Udhayanidhi Stalin calls for Tamil names for children, condemning attempts at Hindi imposition and defending his controversial Sanatan Dharma remarks.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, Tamil Nadu’s Deputy Chief Minister, has made a passionate appeal for parents in the state to choose Tamil names for their children as a stand against what he describes as attempts to impose Hindi. Speaking at a public event on Tuesday, he directed his comments toward the central government led by the BJP, alleging that the new education policy is a vehicle for promoting Hindi at the expense of Tamil culture.

Stalin emphasized the importance of preserving Tamil identity, stating, “New parents must opt for beautiful Tamil names for their children, especially since many forces are trying to impose Hindi in Tamil Nadu.” He asserted that Tamil Nadu would steadfastly resist any such imposition, highlighting the necessity of maintaining cultural integrity in the face of external pressures.

His remarks come against a backdrop of growing tensions over language and identity in the state. Stalin pointed to recent attempts to modify the Tamil Thaai Vaazthu, the state song, as part of a broader agenda to dilute Tamil heritage. “These efforts include attempts to remove the word ‘Dravidam’ from our state song. As long as the DMK exists and the Tamil people stand united, no one can alter our language or culture,” he declared, reinforcing the sentiment that Tamil pride must be upheld.

The Deputy Chief Minister’s comments also aligned with his father, Chief Minister MK Stalin’s recent statements regarding family size in light of the Centre’s Lok Sabha delimitation exercise. While some interpreted this as a call for families to have more children, Udhayanidhi clarified, “This doesn’t mean we should aim for 16 children, but rather that we should focus on giving our children Tamil names.”

ALSO READ: Maha Assembly Polls: Pawar And Uddhav To Join Vital MVA Meeting To Break Seat-Sharing Deadlock

Moreover, Udhayanidhi Stalin addressed the backlash from his earlier controversial remarks about Sanatan Dharma, in which he called for its abolition. He stood firm against the criticism, stating, “My words have been twisted, but I will not apologize. I am proud to be Kalaignar’s grandson, and I stand by my statements.” His declaration reflects the ongoing cultural and political debates in Tamil Nadu, particularly within the context of Dravidian ideology.

Stalin’s call for Tamil names and his defense of his statements highlight the broader struggle for cultural autonomy in Tamil Nadu. His remarks resonate with many who feel strongly about preserving the state’s linguistic and cultural identity amid perceived encroachments.

As the dialogue continues regarding language, culture, and identity in India, Udhayanidhi Stalin’s stance underscores the complexities and challenges that the people of Tamil Nadu face in protecting their heritage.

ALSO READ: India Strengthens Naval Capabilities With Launch Of Fourth Nuclear-Powered Submarine