'Unavoidable Substances': NTA Postpones CSIR-UGC-NET Exam, What Is This Exam For?

A qualifying test for the position of lecturer in science disciplines is the CSIR-UGC-NET. The CSIR-UGC-NET is an entrance exam that scientific students take covering five disciplines: chemistry, earth science, life science, physics, and math. In contrast, the UGC-NET exam is an entrance exam covering 84 subjects.

It is unclear, though, if the tests might have been rescheduled due to the compromised process. Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan told the media that the NET tests were canceled at 3 p.m. on Wednesday after the chairperson from the Home Ministry’s 14C section revealed that some of the exam’s questions had been discovered on the darknet.

No doubt the issue of discrepancies in the administration of admission exams like NEET and NET has brought the ministry a lot of criticism.

