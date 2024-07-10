Unraveled: The Deception Behind Indians Enlisted In Ukraine War

India announced on Tuesday that following discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Vladimir Putin, Moscow has agreed to initiate the repatriation of its citizens who were deceived into joining the Russian military. The issue arose from a network involved in human trafficking, stretching from New Delhi to Tamil Nadu.

This network utilized social media platforms and local agents to entice individuals with promises of well-paying jobs or enrollment in what the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) termed “questionable private universities” in Russia. Upon arrival in Russia, the victims had their passports confiscated and were trained for combat roles before being deployed to the front lines. Police have apprehended at least four individuals involved in the operation.

How Many Individuals Were Deceived?

Authorities estimate that between 30 and 40 Indian citizens are currently enlisted in the Russian military. At least four casualties have been reported in the conflict.

How Did India Address the Issue?

India has asserted that it is vigorously pursuing each case brought to its attention with Russia to facilitate the prompt repatriation of stranded individuals. As part of this effort, 10 Indians have already been repatriated. Russia has not provided any official statement on the matter and has not responded to requests for comment from Reuters.

Have Other Nations Raised Similar Concerns?

Nepal has alleged that numerous of its citizens were also illegally recruited, with estimates suggesting the number could be as high as 200. In response, Nepal ceased issuing permits for employment in Russia and Ukraine starting in January.

Sri Lanka has similarly reported that a number of its military veterans were enticed into joining the conflict in Russia and Ukraine under false pretenses. Reports indicate that at least 37 Sri Lankan veterans have been injured, and a “significant number” have lost their lives in the fighting.

While Nepal has agreements with India and Britain that permit its citizens to serve in their armies, Sri Lankans are prohibited from participating in the armed forces of foreign countries.

What is the Nature of India’s Relationship with Russia?

India and Russia have maintained a strong and longstanding relationship dating back to the Soviet Union era. Despite Europe’s ban on Russian oil imports starting in 2022, India has become the largest purchaser of Russian oil. India has adopted a stance of not condemning the Ukraine conflict, opting instead to advocate for peace through dialogue and diplomatic means.

