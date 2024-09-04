Watch: PM Modi Showcases Dhol Skills Amidst Warm Reception Received In Singapore

Following PM Modi's arrival in Singapore on Wednesday, where he received a heartfelt welcome from the Indian diaspora, the enthusiastic crowd greeted him with a vibrant performance, and PM Modi joined in by showcasing his dhol-playing skills.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi tries his hands on a dhol. Members of the Indian diaspora welcomed PM Modi on his arrival in Singapore. pic.twitter.com/JBWG5Bnrzk — ANI (@ANI) September 4, 2024

Upon arriving at Changi Airport from Brunei, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Indian High Commissioner to Singapore, Shilpak Ambule, and Singapore’s High Commissioner to India, Simon Wong, along with other dignitaries

Meanwhile, during his visit, PM Modi and Singaporean Prime Minister Lawrence Wong are set to review the progress of the India-Singapore Strategic Partnership and as per Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), they’ll discuss regional and global issues of mutual interest.

He will also meet Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam and engage with business leaders. Prior to this visit, he was in Brunei, where he held extensive talks with Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah at Istana Nurul Iman in Bandar Seri Begawan. The discussions focused on strengthening ties between India and Brunei.

Late taking to X, he said “Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide-ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges.”

Delighted to meet His Majesty Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah. Our talks were wide ranging and included ways to further cement bilateral ties between our nations. We are going to further expand trade ties, commercial linkages and people-to-people exchanges. pic.twitter.com/CGsi3oVAT7 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 4, 2024

