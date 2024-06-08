What To Expect From Modi 3.0? After Key Achievements In 10 Years, India Is All Set To Usher In The New Modi Era

Over the past ten years, India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, has experienced profound transformations across various sectors. The remarkable work done by the Prime Minister will be remembered for generations. Narendra Modi is noted for his punctuality, hard work, and meticulous attention to detail.

PM Modi keeps a strong emphasis on progress which makes him stand apart in the political arena. PM Modi’s unwavering commitment to his principles, passion for the country, and love for his fellow citizens are unparalleled. He is considered the strongest Prime Minister India has ever had, acclaimed as the best speaker and the most popular leader globally. Modi stands out as the only Prime Minister who has made and succeeded in numerous bold decisions.

Now, as PM Modi gears up for his historic third term, here are his biggest achievements in the last 10 years:

THE MODI LEGACY

ACHIEVEMENT 1: FIFTH LARGEST ECONOMY

India’s economy stood at a fragile 5% in 2013 but it grew substantially under Narendra Modi’s government. India saw a 8% growth rate and as per multiple reports, it was claimed that India has a massive 4 trillion economy. Amit Shah recently stated, “India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025.”

ACHIEVEMENT 2: UPI DIGITAL REVOLUTION

In a significant milestone, the total transactions processed through the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) have surpassed the 100 billion mark, according to data from the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). In December 2023, UPI payments in the country reached 12.02 billion transactions, with payments worth Rs 18.23 lakh crore processed during the month. This represents a 54% year-on-year growth in transaction volume and a 42% annual increase in transaction value.

ACHIEVEMENT 3: ELIMINATING EXTREME POVERTY

In April 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that despite decades of Congress’s “Gareebi Hatao” campaign, it was his government that lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. “The 2024 Lok Sabha election is an election to infuse new energy into the Vikshit Bharat campaign. Over the last 10 years, the BJP has addressed problems that Congress had abandoned. Congress promoted the ‘Gareebi Hatao’ slogan for decades, but Modi’s government has lifted 25 crore Indians out of poverty. While Congress neglected farmers, the BJP government is working to make them prosperous. Today, 10 crore farmers are receiving the Kisan Samman Nidhi,” the PM said during a public meeting in Rajasthan’s Karauli.

ACHIEVEMENT 4: ABROGATION OF ARTICLE 370

Article 370 acknowledges the special status of the state of Jammu and Kashmir in terms of autonomy and its ability to formulate laws for the state’s permanent residents. The abrogation of Article 370 led to massive changes in the valley under the guidance of Modi government. Kashmir saw a record voter turnout, increase in the number of tourists, and a drastic drop in stone pelting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier intensified his criticism of the Congress stating that it was his “dhakad” (strong) government that dismantled Article 370, leading to Kashmir’s progress on the path of development.

ACHIEVEMENT 5: THE GST TAX REFORM

A new record was made under the Modi era. The annual GST revenue crossed more than Rs20 Lakh Crores. According to a recent report, year-end compliances boosted India’s gross Goods and Services Tax (GST) revenues to a record ₹2.1 lakh crore in April, marking a 12.4% increase over the previous high of ₹1.87 lakh crore in the same month last year. After accounting for refunds, GST revenues for the month stood at ₹1.92 lakh crore, reflecting a 15.5% increase compared to April 2023.

ACHIEVEMENT 6: URI & BALAKOT SURGICAL STRIKES

The Modi government dealt with Pakistan with an iron fist by conducting two operations: the Surgical Strike in 2016 and the Balakot Air Strike in 2019. These actions targeted terror launch pads in response to the Uri and Pulwama terror attacks. These two military operations by the Modi government have permanently altered how enemies perceive India’s response to threats against its national interests, particularly from Pakistan. The Surgical Strike and the Balakot Air Strike demonstrated India’s decisive action against terror attacks and hostile activities from its neighbors.

ACHIEVEMENT 7: TRIPLE TALAQ BILL

On July 30, 2019, the Parliament of India declared the practice of Triple Talaq illegal and unconstitutional, making it a punishable act starting from August 1, 2019. The passage of the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill was a significant legislative achievement for the BJP-led NDA in the opposition-dominated Upper House, where it lacks a majority. The Upper House approved the bill with 99 votes in favor and 84 against.

ACHIEVEMENT 8: WOMEN’S RESERVATION BILL

In a move poised to significantly impact Indian electoral politics, the Narendra Modi government introduced the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2023, to implement a 33% reservation for women in the Lok Sabha and all state Legislative Assemblies. The Bill also extends this quota to seats reserved for SC/STs.

ACHIEVEMENT 9: ONE LAKH CRORE DEFENCE PRODUCTION

India is poised to achieve a significant milestone in its defense sector, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announcing that the country’s annual defense production is projected to reach Rs 3 lakh crore by 2028-29. Singh emphasized the Modi government’s focus on “long-term gains” across all sectors, with the goal of transforming India into a developed nation by 2047. He highlighted the substantial progress in defense exports, which have risen from under Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore.

ACHIEVEMENT 10: FASTEST 5G ROLLOUT

India has witnessed one of the most rapid 5G deployments globally, with the latest telecommunications technology reaching 738 districts and serving approximately 100 million users thus far, the government announced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. According to Minister of State for Communications, Devusinh Chauhan, 5G networks were deployed in close to 1000 districts nationwide. A total of 3,94,298 base stations have been installed, catering to around 100 million subscribers utilizing 5G services.

ACHIEVEMENT 11: WORLD CLASS INFRASTRUCTURE

New Parliament Building & Bharat Mandapam were completed in record time in the Modi era. On 28 May 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi officially inaugurated India’s new parliament building. The Modi government has put a strong emphasis on world class infrastructure.

ACHIEVEMENT 12: RECORD STOCK MARKET SURGE

During Prime Minister Modi’s tenure, the Sensex, India’s key stock market index, has surged threefold, rising from 25,000 to 75,000 over a span of 10 years. The index breached the 75,000 milestone in April 2024, marking a significant milestone. A decade ago, on May 16, 2014, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi secured victory in the Lok Sabha elections, the Sensex had crossed the 25,000 mark, reflecting a threefold increase in returns on the index.

ACHIEVEMENT 13: WORLD’S BIGGEST TOILET BUILDING PROGRAM

Under the Swachh Bharat Mission, over 11 crore toilets and 2.23 lakh Community Sanitary Complexes have been constructed across all states and union territories. Launched on October 2, 2014, the Swachh Bharat Mission aimed to achieve Open Defecation Free (ODF) status for the country by October 2, 2019.

Over the span of five years from its inception, more than 10 crore individual household latrines (IHHLs) were constructed across all states and union territories. By October 2, 2019, all states and union territories had self-declared themselves ODF.

ACHIEVEMENT 14: JAN DHAN YOJANA

Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), recognized as one of the largest financial inclusion initiatives globally, was unveiled by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi on August 15, 2014, from the Red Fort. During the launch of the program on August 28, the Prime Minister characterized the event as a festival to commemorate the emancipation of the impoverished from a cycle of deprivation.

Narendra Modi referenced the ancient Sanskrit verse: Sukhasya Moolam Dharma, Dharmasya Moolam Artha, Arthasya Moolam Rajyam which underscores the state’s responsibility to engage people in economic endeavors. A increase of 197% was recorded in saving bank accounts through Jan Dhan Yojana.

ACHIEVEMENT 15: CONSTRUCTION OF RAM MANDIR

A swift construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya took place after the Supreme Court verdict in 2024. The temple was inaugurated on January 22, 2024, following a prana pratishtha (consecration) ceremony. Upon its opening, the temple witnessed an influx of over half a million visitors on the first day, and after a month, the average daily attendance was reported to be between 100,000 to 150,000 visitors.

ACHIEVEMENT 16: CITIZENSHIP AMENDMENT ACT

The Parliament of India passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 (CAA) on December 11, 2019. It is one of the other big achievements of the Modi government. This amendment modified the Citizenship Act of 1955, offering an expedited route to Indian citizenship for persecuted religious minorities from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan who migrated to India by 2014. According to reports, over 300 persecuted applicants became Indian citizens under CAA.

WHAT TO EXPECT FROM MODI 3.0?

BIG TICKET 1: UNIFORM CIVIL CODE

Amit Shah recently announced that the Modi government 3.0 aims to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) within the next five years. He emphasized that the BJP conducted an experiment in Uttarakhand regarding the UCC, as it falls under the jurisdiction of both states and the Centre.

Shah stated that a five-year timeframe is adequate for the implementation of the UCC. He reiterated that the BJP recently implemented the UCC in Uttarakhand, which aligns with the party’s agenda. The Home Minister emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the law enacted by the Uttarakhand government and consulting religious leaders.

BIG TICKET 2: $5 TRILLION ECONOMY

Amit Shah recently declared that India will become a 5 trillion dollar economy by 2025 and this is one of the biggest plans for Modi 3.0. While addressing world leaders and global CEOs at the opening session of the World Economic Forum in Davos i 2018, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stated that India is on track to achieve a $5 trillion economy by 2025. He extended an invitation to investors, urging them to “Come to India.”

BIG TICKET 3: ONE NATION ONE ELECTION

Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently affirmed that the implementation of ‘One nation, One election,’ a significant pledge outlined in his party BJP’s election manifesto, is a priority for his government.

During an interview with a leading newswire, Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the positive reception and innovative suggestions received by the committee led by former President Ram Nath Kovind, tasked with preparing a report on ‘One Nation, One Election.’

“Our commitment to One Nation, One Election is evident. We have discussed this matter in parliament and formed a committee to delve deeper into it. The committee has presented its findings, and the extensive input received from various quarters underscores the potential benefits of this initiative for the nation,” the PM remarked.

BIG TICKET 4: MADE-IN-INDIA SEMICONDUCTOR CHIP

Modi 3.0 will also focus on Made In India Semi-Conductor Chip. During the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, especially following the Covid-19 pandemic, the government made persistent efforts to materialize this vision. In December 2021, the government sanctioned a semiconductor and display scheme valued at Rs 76,000 crore.

BIG TICKET 5: RS.50,000 CRORE DEFENCE EXPORTS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in February 2024 claimed that the country anticipates that its annual defense production will achieve Rs 3 lakh crore by 2028-29. Singh underscored the Modi government’s emphasis on “long-term gains” across all sectors, with the goal of elevating India to the status of a developed nation by 2047. He emphasized the notable advancements in defense exports, which have surged from below Rs 1,000 crore to Rs 16,000 crore. He added that by 2028-29, annual defence exports is expected to touch Rs 50,000 crore.

BIG TICKET 6: MILITARY THEATRE COMMANDS

The Narendra Modi government has established a one-year timeline, starting from the swearing-in of the new government next month, for implementing theaterisation. According to sources within the defense and security establishment, the government is unequivocal in its desire to implement theaterisation and anticipates the armed forces to devise a framework within the stipulated time period.

Theaterisation entails the establishment of unified or theater commands, rather than individual ones, and is poised to become the most significant military reform in the country’s history.

BIG TICKET 7: GAGANYAAN LAUNCH

Gaganyaan denotes the ISRO initiative aimed at sending Indian astronauts into low-earth orbit aboard an indigenous launch vehicle. Essentially, it serves as a demonstration mission: it will assess various technologies essential for human spaceflight, considered the most intricate form of space exploration, while showcasing India’s prowess in their development, validation, and utilization.

On February 27, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the final roster of candidates vying to become astronauts for the inaugural human spaceflight mission — known as Gaganyaan — led by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). Pending the success of two crucial test flights slated for this year and the next, the first manned mission of the endeavor is slated for 2025.

BIG TICKET 8: 1300 AMRIT BHARAT REVAMPED RAILWAY STATIONS

Narendra Modi recently revealed that these stations were included in the Amrit Bharat Stations scheme, aiming to redevelop nearly 1300 major railway stations nationwide. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the commencement of redevelopment for 508 railway stations across the country via virtual means on August 6, 2023. The redeveloped would cost more than ₹24,470 crores.

