Tuesday, September 24, 2024
Live Tv

WorldSkills 2024: NAMTECH Students Represent India In Industry 4.0

NAMTECH (New Age Makers' Institute of Technology), a pioneering institute for experiential, hands-on learning in Industry 4.0 technologies.

WorldSkills 2024: NAMTECH Students Represent India In Industry 4.0

NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), a pioneering institute for experiential, hands-on learning in Industry 4.0 technologies, is proud to announce that Sathyajith Balakrishnan and Dhrumilkumar Dhirendrakumar Gandhi, mechanical engineers from its inaugural batch, have won the bronze medal in the Industry 4.0 category at the prestigious WorldSkills Competition 2024. The event took place in Lyon, France, from September 10 to 15, 2024.

WorldSkills Competition: The Olympics of Skills

The WorldSkills Competition, popularly known as the ‘Olympics of Skills,’ is held biennially and serves as the gold standard of skills excellence. It inspires young people to achieve their ambitions and helps them turn their passions into professions. This year’s contest saw young professionals from 89 countries compete in various categories over five days in September. India achieved 13th position overall, securing 4 bronze medals and 12 medals of excellence, reinforcing Prime Minister Narendra Modi‘s vision of making India the skill capital of the world through initiatives like the Skill India mission.

Groundbreaking Achievement in Industry 4.0

Balakrishnan and Gandhi, both from NAMTECH’s maiden International Professional Master’s Program (iPMP 2024) cohort, represented India as champions of the India Skills competition, the national chapter of WorldSkills. Their win marked India’s first-ever podium finish on the global stage in the Industry 4.0 category, which tests skills related to manufacturing execution systems (MES), automation (simulation, digital twin), connectivity (cloud computing, cybersecurity, IIoT), and intelligence (data analytics & visualization, artificial intelligence & machine learning). These skills are essential for companies to thrive in the rapidly evolving, digital-first world.

Personal Journeys and Insights

Balakrishnan, 24, from Thrissur, Kerala, joined NAMTECH after completing his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering with a specialization in design and manufacturing. At NAMTECH, he pursued the International Professional Master’s Program in Smart Manufacturing. Commenting on the learning environment at NAMTECH that equipped him for WorldSkills, Balakrishnan said, “I learned to be more observant and to respond instead of reacting.”

Gandhi, 23, from Sankarda, Vadodara, Gujarat, enrolled in the same program after earning his B.Tech in Mechanical Engineering. Reflecting on his experience representing India and NAMTECH at WorldSkills, Gandhi said, “Winning in Lyon taught me to always put in the maximum effort; everything else will follow.”

Acknowledging NAMTECH’s Innovative Approach

Arunkumar Pillai, Director General of NAMTECH, remarked, “As one of the few institutions in India to offer a comprehensive one-year postgraduate program in Industry 4.0, this achievement by our students highlights NAMTECH’s innovative pedagogy. It is a remarkable achievement for our one-year-old institution, showcasing the exceptional quality of our faculty. Through our experiential learning model, students master systems and components, empowering them to design and create solutions independently. Our programs transform graduates into world-class professionals ready to contribute to digital and sustainability initiatives across industries.”

Training and Mentorship

Dishank Upadhaya, Senior Lecturer in Smart Manufacturing at NAMTECH, played a pivotal role in training Balakrishnan and Gandhi, serving as an expert for India. Dishank has also completed the mandatory assessment training to become an assessor at WorldSkills in the Industry 4.0 category.

About NAMTECH

At NAMTECH (New Age Makers’ Institute of Technology), we inspire humane capital through practical career preparation for Industry 4.0, ensuring our students remain relevant in an evolving talent ecosystem. Our holistic learning model, rooted in India’s civilizational heritage, accelerates students’ capacity to make a positive impact through technology, both in India and abroad.

We believe that technical education and conscience are intertwined, nurturing our students to emerge as engineers and conscientious citizens. Our experiential model prioritizes learning by doing, transforming traditional pedagogy into an engaging, hands-on experience. NAMTECH graduates are conscious technologists, equipped with the intellectual confidence to innovate, take risks, and push boundaries.

Our state-of-the-art campus features industry-grade tools and simulated labs. Through exceptional industry partnerships and collaborations with global academia, we align our pedagogy with international manufacturing, engineering, and technological standards, enabling students to tackle real-world challenges.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

Filed under

Industry 4.0 Skills NAMTECH Skill Development India Skill India Mission WorldSkills Competition 2024

