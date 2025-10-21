Best Places to Travel in 2025: Explore the Top 10 Must-Visit Countries Around the World

LIVE TV
In 2025, global travel is set to make a strong comeback, with travelers eager to explore destinations rich in culture, adventure, and natural beauty. From Africa’s majestic safaris to Europe’s medieval towns and Asia’s spiritual escapes, this list of the top 10 countries to visit in 2025—including Zimbabwe, Italy, South Korea, and Seychelles—offers something for every kind of explorer. Get ready to discover the world’s most breathtaking destinations and add them to your travel bucket list this year.

Published: October 21, 2025 16:25:21 IST

On 2025, travel will send to recover more, and travelers have a burning curiosity to explore beautiful, unique places bursting with scenery, culture and adventure – from wild Africa, to historic Europe. Here are your 10 travel destinations for this year to add to your bucket list. 

1. Zimbabwe

A mesmerizing combination of golden plains, ancient stone ruins and a 1.7km wide waterfall (Victoria Falls). The mountains are rugged and the national park is huge – the perfect destination for adventurous travel, i.e. safari. 

2. Lithuania

Europe’s green capital of 2025, with its unique mix of forests, medieval towns, and gorgeous countryside. Travel the artistic capital of Vilnius, hike oak forests, or visit the famous Hill of Crosses. 

3. Italy

Italy remains one of the world’s best traveling destinations due to its rich history, food and landscapes. Journey from the famous ruins of Rome, to the rolling hills of Tuscany – food, sights and delights for your travel bucket list.

4. Chile

An interesting part of the world – including deserts and fjords. Visit the dry and hot Atacama Desert with an incredible night sky view; or experience vacationing chic in multiple vibrant cities.

5. Norway

Norway’s fjords, waterfalls, and gorgeous natural scenery will entice travelers while scenic drives or outdoor activities such as hiking or skiing, and possibly witness the northern lights.

6. Bhutan

This Himalayan kingdom is known for its spiritual culture, stunning mountain vistas, and local festivals. Bhutan is a peaceful and friendly destination, where the tourism industry preserves and protects its natural beauty.

7. South Korea

A blend of a moderately modern and traditional society, South Korea inspires visitors to visit futuristic cities, discover new street food, visit forested temples, and hike on volcanic islands to become immersed in a local culture.

8. Morocco

Enjoy markets, history, and desert in Morocco. From the Sahara dunes to the Marrakesh medina, no traveler won’t feel boredom.

 9. Australia 

Australia, the host of the Great Barrier Reef and Sydney and Melbourne, offers some of the most diverse wilderness and wildlife experiences along with cosmopolitan pleasures.

10. Seychelles 

Seychelles is magnificent for beach lovers, with soft sand beaches, turquoise waters, and the best wildlife experience you’ll ever find. Relax or enjoy adventures in warm, superb waters with the scenery found nowhere else in the world.

In 2025, travel will be centered around unique experiences from distinct places and cultures, safari adventures, historical escapes, spiritual journeys, and beautiful islands. These countries have multiple things to do and offer a reputation in welcoming spirit and adventure.  Start planning travel now to take advantage of this exciting travel year.

The information on travel destinations and activities is based on current global tourism trends and available sources as of 2025. Travelers are advised to check visa requirements, safety guidelines, and local travel advisories before planning their trips.

First published on: Oct 21, 2025 4:25 PM IST
QUICK LINKS