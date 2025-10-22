Bhai Dooj 2025: Check Tika Ceremony Timings and Shubh Muhurat Across Cities

In 2025, Bhai Dooj will fall on Thursday, October 23, two days after Diwali, which marks the end of the five-day Diwali celebration involving the expression of love between brothers and sisters all over India. On this day, sisters pray for their brothers’ long and happy lives while the brothers offer to protect their sisters and typically shower them with gifts and sweets.

Date and Tithi

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Kartik. In 2025, Dwitiya Tithi is from 8:16 PM on October 22 to 10:46 PM on October 23. However, as Udaya Tithi will be on October 23, it will be celebrated all over the India, on October 23. The best time to perform Tika (or Tika Puja) is in the afternoon because that is the best time to perform puja.

Shubh Muhurat (Auspicious Time)

On 23 October 2025, Tika will be from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM (Aparahna Muhurat). Sisters will perform the Tika ceremony by applying the sacred tilak, performing aarti, and feeding their brothers a piece of sweet. Brothers will bless their sisters, and, as a token of love, usually give small gifts or money. There may also be other beneficial timings. The Vijaya Muhurat will be from 1:26 PM to 2:12 PM in some places.

Every City Tika Timings

Here are approximate Tika timings city-wise:

New Delhi: 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM

Mumbai: 1:33 PM to 3:50 PM

Kolkata: 12:30 PM to 2:47 PM

Bengaluru: 1:14 PM to 3:35 PM

Hyderabad: 1:10 PM to 3:30 PM

Chennai: 1:07 PM to 3:25 PM

Significance and Traditions

Bhai Dooj is a deeply mythological and emotive day. According to one of these, on Bhai Dooj, the brother of Yamuna (the river goddess) – Yama (the god of death) – visited his sister on this very same day. She received him with a tilak, to which Yama was delighted by her welcome and blessed her, saying that any brother who receives a tilak from his sister on that day will live a long life too. In a second legend, when Lord Krishna had returned after defeating the demon Narakasura, he also returned to sister Subhadra, and once again she received him with a tilak and flowers. This gave rise to the festival we now celebrate at Bhai Dooj.

Today, Bhai Dooj is still a time to renew familial ties. Just like Raksha Bandhan, this is an occasion of love and devotion, but with slightly different rituals of expressing love, blessings and gratitude. While it may be called Bhai Phonta in West Bengal, Bhau Beej in Maharashtra, or Bhai Tika in Nepal, the celebration might differ slightly, but in essence, it is the same: to honor the special relationship between brother and sister with love and devotion.

The tika ceremony timings and shubh muhurat mentioned are based on available astrological and regional data. Timings may slightly vary depending on local sunrise and moonrise. It is advised to confirm the exact muhurat with your local panchang or temple authorities.