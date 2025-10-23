Bhai Dooj 2025: City-Wise Tika Muhurat Timings in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and More

Bhai Dooj, or Bhau Beej or Bhai Phonta, will be observed throughout India on Thursday, October 23, 2025, serving as the final day of the Diwali celebrations. On this day, bonds are celebrated between siblings, and entails the ceremony of tilak, blessings, and rituals take place.

Bhai Dooj is celebrated on Dwitiya Tithi in Shukla Paksha, month of Kartik. It will fall on the night of October 22nd starting at at 8:16, then will end on associated day running all day and ending on October 23rd at 10:46 PM. Since Udaya Tithi is on October 23rd, then this festival will be celebrated on this day, in the whole country. Traditionally, this festival has a connection with the occasion when Yamraj, the god of death, visited his sister Yamuna and she welcomed him with a tilak and prayer for long life and prosperity.

Bhai Dooj 2025 Shubh Muhurat

The best hope of celebration (Aparahna Muhurat) happens to fall on the date of Bhai Dooj, on October 23rd, and with the best time for dosh, tilak, and puja, from 1:13 PM to 3:28 PM. Also, morning puja muhuart will be from 5:07AM to 8:55AM for those households that follow morning puja methods.

City-Wise Tika Timings

Below is a table showing approximate city-wise tilak muhurat times for Bhai Dooj 2025:

City Tika Muhurat (Approximate) New Delhi 1:13 PM – 3:28 PM ​ Mumbai 1:33 PM – 3:50 PM ​ Kolkata 12:30 PM – 2:47 PM ​ Bengaluru 1:14 PM – 3:35 PM ​ Hyderabad 1:10 PM – 3:30 PM ​ Chennai 1:07 PM – 3:25 PM ​ Lucknow 5:08 AM – 9:00 AM ​ Patna 5:08 AM – 9:00 AM ​ Jaipur 5:08 AM – 9:00 AM ​ Chandigarh 5:08 AM – 9:00 AM ​ Bhopal 5:08 AM – 9:00 AM ​

Note: Timings may slightly vary depending on regional sunrise and local panchang data.

Rituals and Celebration

On this day, sisters apply tilak on their brothers’ foreheads, perform aarti, and offer sweets. Brothers bless their sisters and give gifts to symbolize their love in return. Many families also prepare festive foods and spend the day together.

Bhai Dooj represents the end of the Diwali season by celebrating the love, care, and protection between siblings that builds family ties year after year.