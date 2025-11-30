LIVE TV
Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: 'I've Dealt With Racism My Entire Life' | Watch

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

Black and white skin tone debate erupts after Madhya Pradesh couple Rishabh Rajput and Shonali Chouksey’s wedding video goes viral. Groom responds to trolls, saying he’s faced racism all his life but loves his wife deeply.

Madhya Pradesh couple faces online trolling over skin tone. (Photo: IG/Xankitapatel5291)
Madhya Pradesh couple faces online trolling over skin tone. (Photo: IG/Xankitapatel5291)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: November 30, 2025 03:56:07 IST

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

Rishabh Rajput and Shonali Chouksey, a young couple from Madhya Pradesh, have found themselves at the center of a heated online debate after their wedding clips went viral. The couple, who spent 11 years building a strong bond before tying the knot, were met with harsh criticism instead of congratulations.

The controversy primarily revolved around Rishabh’s dark skin tone. Social media users made rude remarks about his complexion, while others questioned Shonali’s intentions, speculating she married him for wealth or status. Some even assumed Rishabh must hold a government job.

Amid the backlash, supporters of the couple spoke up, emphasizing that love should never be judged based on appearances. One user highlighted their decade-long journey together, saying, “The man in the photo is Rajput_Rishab and the girl is Sonali Chouksey. They are two Rajputs who fell in love and dated for 11 years. She stood by him. Never be ashamed of same-caste marriages. Their bonds are strong and their family will be stronger. Wish them well.”

Responding directly to the trolls, Rishabh shared a heartfelt note, stating that people’s opinions hold no value in his life. “I loved her with all my heart for more than a decade. That’s one-third of my life, and I wish you could get someone to love you as she loves me,” he wrote.

He also addressed the racism he has faced, saying, “I cannot deny the fact that I’m black and I have dealt with the racism my entire life, but I wish to request just one thing don’t spill absurdity about family. For you, I’m just an ordinary black person, but for my wife, I wish to be the best husband.”

Shonali explained that their long-distance relationship for many years had only strengthened their bond. She added that the online comments do not affect them and that they are taking the viral attention in stride with a lighthearted attitude.

The incident has sparked wider discussions online about skin color, societal biases, and the judgement couples often face, proving that love and commitment cannot be measured by appearances.

First published on: Nov 30, 2025 3:56 AM IST
Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

Black And White Skin Tone Debate Erupts Over Viral Wedding Of Madhya Pradesh Couple; Groom Reacts: ‘I’ve Dealt With Racism My Entire Life’ | Watch

