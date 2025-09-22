LIVE TV
Caught On Camera: Speeding Lamborghini Worth Rs. 5 Crore Crashes Into A Divider In Mumbai, Wet Road Led To…

A Lamborghini Huracan worth ₹5 crore crashed into a divider on Mumbai’s Coastal Road after skidding on wet roads. Driver Atish Shah escaped unhurt, but the viral video sparked debates on road safety. Worli police registered a rash driving case and sought an RTO inspection.

Speeding Lamborghini Crashes Into Coastal Road Divider In Mumbai (Photo: Instagram)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: September 22, 2025 20:07:00 IST

On Sunday morning, a Lamborghini car crashed into the divider on the Coastal Road in Mumbai. The sports car driver was not hurt in the accident.

It is believedthat it was the wet road that resulted in the accident because the financial capital had earlier experienced rain.

The footage of the accident is now KKK, and calls into question road safety.

Atish Shah, a local in Nepean Sea Road was at the wheels and was heading towards Colaba in South Mumbai. Due to the accident, 52-year-old Mr Shah lost the control of the steering, when, under the impact of the accident, the vehicle went out of control on the road and hit the divider.

In one of the viral videos of the accident, one sees a Huracan Lamborghini accelerating on a rainy road and losing control and hitting the divider. The luxury car rotated two times and stopped as it is shown in the video.

The expensive high-end car, priced at 4-5 crore, was severely damaged on the front side and towed off the road.

The police stationed at Worli have requested the Regional Transport Office (RTO) to investigate the vehicle, whether there was a fault in it, or not, as reported by PTI.

The official has registered a case against Mr Shah under applicable laws of rash driving.

The video of the accident was uploaded on Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) by Gauram Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director of Raymond Ltd with the text “Another day, another Lamborghini mishap.”

Concernedly, Mr Singhania said, “Do these vehicles even possess traction? Catching fire to losing grip, what is happening to Lamborghini?

