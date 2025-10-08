LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Caught Without Ticket, Bihar Teacher Accuses TTE Of Harassment, Says ‘Ek Mahila Ko Pareshan…| Viral Video

Bihar teacher caught travelling without a train ticket argued with a TTE, claiming harassment and trying to snatch his phone. The TTE stayed calm and ensured she left. The viral video sparked outrage online over her behaviour and highlighted his professionalism.

Bihar teacher caught without a ticket shouts ‘Ek mahila ko pareshan kar rahe hain (Screengrab: X/@ChapraZila)
Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 8, 2025 00:44:39 IST

A Bihar government school teacher’s video trying to travel without a train ticket has gone viral, earning tremendous criticism on social media and raising questions about accountability and ethics in public servants.

The teacher tried to justify herself when she was caught by a train ticket examiner (TTE) while traveling without a proper ticket. The teacher refused to produce her ticket even after being asked several times by the TTE and accused him of harassment instead. In the viral video, the TTE steadily insists, “Agar ticket hai toh show kijiye na ma’m” (if you have the ticket, please show it, ma’am), and the woman continues to push back. She even attempts to grab the phone recording her at one point. In the viral clip, she says, “Aap ek mahila ko pareshan kar rahe hain, aur nahi jayenge toh kya kar lenge?” (You’re trying to harass a woman, and what would you do if I don’t leave?).

The TTE stayed calm throughout, telling her not to touch his phone and eventually getting her off the train after she refused to obey.

Watch here:



Social media users were quick to respond, denouncing the teacher’s actions. A user said, “She’s going for free herself and most likely spends the entire day imparting wisdom to others.” Another added that government departments act against employees who breach rules and ethics immediately.

While the teacher’s behaviour evoked general outrage, others also acclaimed the TTE for his professionalism and commitment to keep a cool head in the face of provocation. Social media postings remarked that incidents such as these bring focus on persisting issues for railway authorities to maintain compliance and passenger safety.

ALSO READ: I Am Not Afraid Of Anyone’ Viral Video From Kanpur Shows Policeman Brutally Beating Student, Officer Suspended

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 12:44 AM IST
