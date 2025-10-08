Caught Without Ticket, Bihar Teacher Accuses TTE Of Harassment, Says ‘Ek Mahila Ko Pareshan…| Viral Video

A Bihar government school teacher’s video trying to travel without a train ticket has gone viral, earning tremendous criticism on social media and raising questions about accountability and ethics in public servants.

The teacher tried to justify herself when she was caught by a train ticket examiner (TTE) while traveling without a proper ticket. The teacher refused to produce her ticket even after being asked several times by the TTE and accused him of harassment instead. In the viral video, the TTE steadily insists, “Agar ticket hai toh show kijiye na ma’m” (if you have the ticket, please show it, ma’am), and the woman continues to push back. She even attempts to grab the phone recording her at one point. In the viral clip, she says, “Aap ek mahila ko pareshan kar rahe hain, aur nahi jayenge toh kya kar lenge?” (You’re trying to harass a woman, and what would you do if I don’t leave?).

The TTE stayed calm throughout, telling her not to touch his phone and eventually getting her off the train after she refused to obey.

Watch here:

बिहार में सरकारी मास्टर का अलग ही भौकाल है! यह वीडियो वायरल है जिसमें TT द्वारा कहा जा रहा है कि टिकट दिखाइए या बाहर चले जाइए…! लड़की कहती है कि आप मुझे परेशान कर रहे हैं परन्तु TT बार बार टिकट मांगते कहते हैं कि बिहार सरकार का सरकारी मास्टर होकर टिकट नहीं लेती है और मुझे… pic.twitter.com/T9bRZpVBxm — छपरा जिला 🇮🇳 (@ChapraZila) October 7, 2025







Social media users were quick to respond, denouncing the teacher’s actions. A user said, “She’s going for free herself and most likely spends the entire day imparting wisdom to others.” Another added that government departments act against employees who breach rules and ethics immediately.

While the teacher’s behaviour evoked general outrage, others also acclaimed the TTE for his professionalism and commitment to keep a cool head in the face of provocation. Social media postings remarked that incidents such as these bring focus on persisting issues for railway authorities to maintain compliance and passenger safety.

