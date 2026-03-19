Chaotic Scenes At Baba Baidyanath Dham Temple Spark Anger Among Devotees, Viral Video Shows Loss Of Spiritual Calm; Netizens React | WATCH

Baba Baidyanath Dham Jyotirlinga Deoghar: A short video from Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar has sparked concern after showing chaotic scenes inside the temple’s sanctum during free darshan. The clip captures devotees packed tightly together, with many appearing to be pushed and handled roughly by security staff and priests.

Devotees Allege Rough Treatment

The visuals have drawn sharp reactions online, especially over the treatment of women and elderly visitors. Several people claimed that the situation inside the temple lacked basic crowd control, turning what should be a peaceful spiritual experience into a stressful one.

Baidyanath Dham is perhaps one of the most horribly managed temples in India. The filth and squalor in temple premises, no dignity in darshan as evident here and the haughty behaviour of the panda-s is enough to make one appreciate the concept of Shikhar darshan here. https://t.co/JAyF7wDkbe — Satish Verma (@satoverma) March 19, 2026

Imagine the job of security guards, just following orders for a monthly salary, yet ending up taking all the blame. Meanwhile Devotees travel 1000 of Kms for Darshan. The management is like a PMO office, with zero accountability.pic.twitter.com/FweQLgliM9 — Manu🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@mshahi0024) March 19, 2026

Many devotees said the atmosphere felt far from calm, with jostling and confusion dominating the darshan process.

VIP Access Draws Criticism

Another point of anger is the alleged preference given to paid VIP entries, which reportedly begin at around ₹300. Critics argue that such arrangements create inequality in a place meant for equal access to faith.

Online users questioned why those paying extra appear to get smoother entry, while others struggle in overcrowded conditions.

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