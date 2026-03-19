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Home > Offbeat News > ‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

Viral: A techie used an immersion rod to cook curry after running out of gas, with the viral video showing an exaggerated version of people's realities after the ongoing LPG crisis in India.

'Gas gone, heat rod on’ hack to cook food goes viral (Via Instagram)
'Gas gone, heat rod on’ hack to cook food goes viral (Via Instagram)

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: March 19, 2026 11:31:43 IST

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‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

As the LPG shortage continues to disrupt daily life across parts of India, a techie’s unusual cooking method has caught the internet’s attention. A viral video showing food being cooked using an immersion rod has sparked both curiosity and concern online.

Viral Video Shows Unusual Cooking Method

The clip, widely shared on social media, shows a man using an immersion rod, typically meant for heating water, to cook curry after running out of cooking gas. The video is captioned with a simple line, “gas gone, heat rod on,” and reflects how some people are improvising amid the ongoing fuel crunch.

While many viewers found the hack creative, others questioned its safety, pointing out the risks involved in using electrical devices for cooking purposes.

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LPG Crisis Pushes People To Find Alternatives

The viral moment comes at a time when LPG supply issues have begun affecting households, eateries and hostels in several cities. The shortage, linked to global tensions and supply disruptions, has forced many to look for alternative ways to cook.

In some places, restaurants have cut down menus or temporarily shut operations due to lack of cooking gas. Others have switched to options like coal, firewood or electric appliances to keep kitchens running.

Internet Reacts With Humour And Concern

Social media users were quick to react to the video, with many calling it a “desi jugaad” solution to a real problem. Some praised the ingenuity, while others warned against trying such hacks at home due to safety hazards.

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‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

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‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH
‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH
‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH
‘Gas Gone, Heat Rod On’: Techie’s Cooking Hack Goes Viral Amid Ongoing LPG Crisis, Video Sparks Buzz Online | WATCH

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