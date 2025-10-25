Chhath Puja 2025: Complete Step-by-Step Ritual Guide for Nahay Khay, Kharna & Arghya

Chhath Puja 2025 is a spiritual and organized four-day event dedicated to Surya Dev (Sun God) and Chhathi Maiya, where the primary focus is on purity and devotion. It is a simple guide of the main rituals – Nahay Khay, Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya – to help the devotees fulfill a scientific experience of Chhath Puja.

Nahay Khay (Day 1 – October 25)

Purification Bath: Devotees wake up before sunrise on day 1 and bath in the river, pond or even at home to purify the body and mind.

Clean House & Kitchen: The devotee cleans the house especially the kitchen and makes only pure (no onion or garlic) homemade vegetarian food, no store based packaged food is allowed.

Offerance Meal: The devotee cooks Lauki (bottle gourd) rice, and chana dal, usually on a clay stove and offers the food in an earthen or bronze vessel.

Consumption of Meal: First the food is offered to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maaiya, and is then consumed only once by the vrati (worshipper). Family may share the food, whatever is left (the devotee does not eat leftovers).

Kharna (Day 2 – October 26):

Fasting: Devotees fast without drinking water from sunrise to the evening.

Preparing Prasad: After sunset, prasad, such as kheer, chapati, and bananas is prepared and offered to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. After offerings are made, devotes will break the fast with a small portion of prasad.

Nirjala Vrat: A nirjala vrat (without food or water) will begin after consuming prasad and will continue until the next day and Usha Arghya.

Sandhya Arghya (Day 3 – October 27):

Gathering at the Ghats: Devotees will gather at the riverbank, pond, or water tank with prasad and traditional items (thekua, sugarcane, fruits, and clay lamps).

Offering Arghya: When it is sunset, vratis will gather in the water (no deeper than knee deep), face the sun, and pour arghya and serve soop/daura, showing respect to the sun through prayer and folk songs.

Float Diyas: Earthen lamps will be floated on the water, representing light overcome shadows.

Devotional Singing: The devotees will sing, geet and aarti forming the perfect devotional and festive atmosphere.

Usha Arghya (Day 4 – October 28, Morning)

Pre-dawn Gathering: Families gather with baskets of offerings and prasad at the ghats before sunrise.

Offering to the Rising Sun: Devotees standing in shallower waters offer Arghya, water and prasad, to Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya at the breaking of dawn.

Unbreak the Fast (Paran): The vratis and families break the fast, parading prasad to all before returning home, happy and grateful.

Every aspect of Chhath Puja from purification and vows to austere fasting and thoughtful offering, acknowledges virtue, discipline and faith. By being diligent in following the activity offered in this guide as devotion, devotees acknowledge tradition, identify bonding opportunities, and deepen their connection with the Sun God and Chhathi Maiya in receipt of blessings of health, harmony, and wealth.

Ritual timings and traditions may differ by region and family customs. Devotees are advised to follow local guidelines, maintain cleanliness, and perform all rituals with faith and safety.