Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

From “Bet” to “Periodt,” Gen Z has created a slang universe that can leave even the savviest millennials scratching their heads. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation has developed a lingo that feels like a secret code complete with acronyms, single-letter expressions, and playful twists on everyday words. Check these words below if you have confusion over Genz words.

Bet

Used to express agreement or confirmation.

Example: “Are you coming for the match tonight?” “Bet!”

Cap

Means falsity or lying.

Example: “He said he would submit the project today, but that’s cap.”

Delulu

Short for ‘delusional,’ someone unrealistically optimistic.

Example: “Me and my delulu self against the world.”

FOMO

Fear of missing out.

Example: “I have major FOMO after missing Taylor’s concert.”

Ghost

Stopping communication abruptly.

Example: “He ghosted me after our first date.”

Gucci

Means good, cool, or amazing.

Example: “How was the party?” “It was Gucci!”

Hard Launch

Making something public without warning.

Example: “She hard-launched her boyfriend on Instagram.”

JOMO

Joy of missing out, opposite of FOMO.

Example: “I won’t go to the party tonight; I’m having a JOMO moment.”

Kiki

A fun hangout or party.

Example: “We are going to Sabrina’s house for a kiki.”

Lit

Exciting or awesome.

Example: “The decor at the party was totally lit.”

Main Character Energy

Feeling confident, like the protagonist of your story.

Example: “She walked into the party with main character energy.”

Noob

A beginner or inexperienced person.

Example: “The new actor in the movie is such a noob.”

Orbiting

Following someone online without engaging.

Example: “I am guilty of orbiting my ex’s Instagram.”

Quiet Luxury

Understated but very expensive.

Example: “She prefers quiet luxury in dressing up.”

Salty

Being bitter or upset.

Example: “I am feeling salty after losing the game.”

Slay

Doing something impressively well.

Example: “She totally slayed the runway.”

Woke

Being aware of social justice issues.

Example: “My friend is quite woke, she campaigns for women’s rights.”

Cancel Culture

Shaming public figures, companies, or organizations for actions or opinions.

Stan

Combination of “stalker” and “fan”; showing obsessive admiration.

Dank

Excellent or high quality.

Snack

A person you find attractive.

Sip Tea

Listening to gossip without participating.

L

A loss, opposite of W.

Take Several Seats

Telling someone to back off.

Bop

A song or album that’s exceptionally good.

Sheesh

Used to hype someone up.

Iykyk

“If you know, you know,” often for inside jokes.

Living Rent-Free

Something you can’t stop thinking about.

Vibe Check

Checking someone’s energy or mood.

Hits Different

When something feels unique or better than usual.

Periodt

Adds emphasis or intensity to a statement.

Drag

Criticizing or making fun of someone.

Finesse

Tricking or manipulating to get what you want.

ALSO READ: Caught Without Ticket, Bihar Teacher Accuses TTE Of Harassment, Says ‘Ek Mahila Ko Pareshan…| Viral Video