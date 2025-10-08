Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

From “Bet” to “Periodt,” Gen Z has created a slang universe that can leave even the savviest millennials scratching their heads. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation has developed a lingo that feels like a secret code complete with acronyms, single-letter expressions, and playful twists on everyday words. Check these words below if you have confusion over Genz words.
Bet
Used to express agreement or confirmation.
Example: “Are you coming for the match tonight?” “Bet!”
Cap
Means falsity or lying.
Example: “He said he would submit the project today, but that’s cap.”
Delulu
Short for ‘delusional,’ someone unrealistically optimistic.
Example: “Me and my delulu self against the world.”
FOMO
Fear of missing out.
Example: “I have major FOMO after missing Taylor’s concert.”
Ghost
Stopping communication abruptly.
Example: “He ghosted me after our first date.”
Gucci
Means good, cool, or amazing.
Example: “How was the party?” “It was Gucci!”
Hard Launch
Making something public without warning.
Example: “She hard-launched her boyfriend on Instagram.”
JOMO
Joy of missing out, opposite of FOMO.
Example: “I won’t go to the party tonight; I’m having a JOMO moment.”
Kiki
A fun hangout or party.
Example: “We are going to Sabrina’s house for a kiki.”
Lit
Exciting or awesome.
Example: “The decor at the party was totally lit.”
Main Character Energy
Feeling confident, like the protagonist of your story.
Example: “She walked into the party with main character energy.”
Noob
A beginner or inexperienced person.
Example: “The new actor in the movie is such a noob.”
Orbiting
Following someone online without engaging.
Example: “I am guilty of orbiting my ex’s Instagram.”
Quiet Luxury
Understated but very expensive.
Example: “She prefers quiet luxury in dressing up.”
Salty
Being bitter or upset.
Example: “I am feeling salty after losing the game.”
Slay
Doing something impressively well.
Example: “She totally slayed the runway.”
Woke
Being aware of social justice issues.
Example: “My friend is quite woke, she campaigns for women’s rights.”
Cancel Culture
Shaming public figures, companies, or organizations for actions or opinions.
Stan
Combination of “stalker” and “fan”; showing obsessive admiration.
Dank
Excellent or high quality.
Snack
A person you find attractive.
Sip Tea
Listening to gossip without participating.
L
A loss, opposite of W.
Take Several Seats
Telling someone to back off.
Bop
A song or album that’s exceptionally good.
Sheesh
Used to hype someone up.
Iykyk
“If you know, you know,” often for inside jokes.
Living Rent-Free
Something you can’t stop thinking about.
Vibe Check
Checking someone’s energy or mood.
Hits Different
When something feels unique or better than usual.
Periodt
Adds emphasis or intensity to a statement.
Drag
Criticizing or making fun of someone.
Finesse
Tricking or manipulating to get what you want.
