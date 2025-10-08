LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife Bilaspur news donald trump EPFO haryana news gaza peace plan ind vs aus Nobel Prize 2025 Nagin Wife
LIVE TV
Home > Offbeat > Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

Gen Z slang is full of quirky, digital-era words like “Bet,” “Cap,” “Ghost,” and “Main Character Energy.” From expressing agreement to calling out lies or hype, these terms help millennials decode Gen Z talk and stay in the loop.

Confused by Gen Z lingo? From ‘Bet’ to ‘Periodt,’ here’s your ultimate cheat sheet to decode their secret language! (Photo: Canva)
Confused by Gen Z lingo? From ‘Bet’ to ‘Periodt,’ here’s your ultimate cheat sheet to decode their secret language! (Photo: Canva)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: October 8, 2025 01:22:13 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

From “Bet” to “Periodt,” Gen Z has created a slang universe that can leave even the savviest millennials scratching their heads. Born between 1997 and 2012, this generation has developed a lingo that feels like a secret code complete with acronyms, single-letter expressions, and playful twists on everyday words. Check these words below if you have confusion over Genz words.

Bet

Used to express agreement or confirmation.
 Example: “Are you coming for the match tonight?” “Bet!”

Cap

Means falsity or lying.
 Example: “He said he would submit the project today, but that’s cap.”

Delulu

Short for ‘delusional,’ someone unrealistically optimistic.
 Example: “Me and my delulu self against the world.”

FOMO

Fear of missing out.
 Example: “I have major FOMO after missing Taylor’s concert.”

Ghost

Stopping communication abruptly.
 Example: “He ghosted me after our first date.”

Gucci

Means good, cool, or amazing.
 Example: “How was the party?” “It was Gucci!”

Hard Launch

Making something public without warning.
 Example: “She hard-launched her boyfriend on Instagram.”

JOMO

Joy of missing out, opposite of FOMO.
 Example: “I won’t go to the party tonight; I’m having a JOMO moment.”

Kiki

A fun hangout or party.
 Example: “We are going to Sabrina’s house for a kiki.”

Lit

Exciting or awesome.
 Example: “The decor at the party was totally lit.”

Main Character Energy

Feeling confident, like the protagonist of your story.
 Example: “She walked into the party with main character energy.”

Noob

A beginner or inexperienced person.
 Example: “The new actor in the movie is such a noob.”

Orbiting

Following someone online without engaging.
 Example: “I am guilty of orbiting my ex’s Instagram.”

Quiet Luxury

Understated but very expensive.
 Example: “She prefers quiet luxury in dressing up.”

Salty

Being bitter or upset.
 Example: “I am feeling salty after losing the game.”

Slay

Doing something impressively well.
 Example: “She totally slayed the runway.”

Woke

Being aware of social justice issues.
 Example: “My friend is quite woke, she campaigns for women’s rights.”

Cancel Culture

Shaming public figures, companies, or organizations for actions or opinions.

Stan

Combination of “stalker” and “fan”; showing obsessive admiration.

Dank

Excellent or high quality.

Snack

A person you find attractive.

Sip Tea

Listening to gossip without participating.

L

A loss, opposite of W.

Take Several Seats

Telling someone to back off.

Bop

A song or album that’s exceptionally good.

Sheesh

Used to hype someone up.

Iykyk

“If you know, you know,” often for inside jokes.

Living Rent-Free

Something you can’t stop thinking about.

Vibe Check

Checking someone’s energy or mood.

Hits Different

When something feels unique or better than usual.

Periodt

Adds emphasis or intensity to a statement.

Drag

Criticizing or making fun of someone.

Finesse

Tricking or manipulating to get what you want.

ALSO READ: Caught Without Ticket, Bihar Teacher Accuses TTE Of Harassment, Says ‘Ek Mahila Ko Pareshan…| Viral Video

First published on: Oct 8, 2025 1:22 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: gen zGen Z slangGen Z wordsMillennials

RELATED News

Is It Safe for Expectant Mothers to Fast During Karwa Chauth?
‘I Am Not Afraid Of Anyone’ Viral Video From Kanpur Shows Policeman Brutally Beating Student, Officer Suspended
When a guy scratches your palm while holding hands, what’s he trying to tell you?
Watch: Cobra Spotted Inside Noida Apartment Elevator, Residents Panic
72 Hours Of Work, No Time For Home? Viral Video Sparks Focus On Men’s Mental Health

LATEST NEWS

Donald Trump Meets Canadian PM Carney, Calls US-Canada Trade Relationship A ‘Natural Conflict’
No. 10 Georgia eager to continue roll vs. Auburn
Wrinkles vs sagging: How to choose skincare for your ‘ageing type’
Bilaspur Bus Accident: Landslide Claims 18 Lives, PM Modi Offers ₹2 lakh Ex-Gratia For Victims
Getting the Mediterranean diet's benefits is a marathon, not a sprint
Djokovic overcomes physical issues to beat Munar in Shanghai
UPDATE 1-UAE'S ADNOC slightly raises Murban crude selling price to $70.22 a barrel for November
Nvidia to continue sponsoring H-1B visas, Business Insider reports
Which Seat Will Prashant Kishor Pick For His Bihar Electoral Debut, And Will His Wife Join The Fray?
Who Is Dhravya Shah, IIT Dropout Who Raised $3 Million For His AI Startup, Supermemory?
Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’
Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’
Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’
Confused By Gen Z Talks? Check These Words That Will Make Millennials Go ‘Wait, What?’

QUICK LINKS